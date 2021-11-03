KARE in the Air: Kerfoot Canopy Tour zipline

Kare 11 News is touring Minnesota’s river communities from the perspective of a drone. They captured Winona’s historic downtown, Sugarloaf, Lake Winona, the Mississippi riverfront and the Interstate bridge. It showed Winona’s true colors, that is those of a Fall day and featured one of Minnesota’s two basilicas, St. Stanislaus Kostka, showing a head – on view of the dome, and Sugarloaf Bluff, with another head – on view of the rock formation. It circled over and above Winona, showing both roof and tree tops and intersecting streets and traffic. Watkins Company, a homegrown business, also made an appearance. Watching this video makes Winona look like the perfect place to live and visit and it is!

MISSISSIPPI STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO