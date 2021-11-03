CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fishmongers' Hall: Coroner criticises intelligence-sharing

Cover picture for the articleA coroner has said it was "very unsatisfactory" that information the Fishmongers' Hall attacker was likely to carry out an assault was not shared. Convicted terrorist Usman Khan fatally stabbed Jack Merritt and Saskia Jones at the London venue in November 2019. Judge Mark Lucraft QC, who acted as...

