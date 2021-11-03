CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Move over Chrome, macOS Monterey is the new RAM-eating monster in town

By Matt Hanson
 8 days ago
Apple’s macOS Monterey operating system was only released a few weeks ago, but people are already reporting issues with it – including multiple people complaining of instances where their Macs and MacBooks are slowing to a crawl because all the system memory is being used up. According to MacRumors,...

#Google Chrome#Apple Macbook#Apple Products#Macos#Macos Monterey#Macs#Macbooks
Rolling Stone

Apple’s Newly-Updated AirPods Pro are Already Discounted Online

Apple’s products are known for many things — aesthetics, longevity, features, quality — but one thing they’re not known for: going on sale. The company never discounts its own hardware, but the brand new AirPods Pro are $59 off at Amazon right now as part of a surprise Apple sale. That brings them down to just $189.99 — the lowest price we’re seeing at any retailer right now (for comparison: the AirPods Pro retail for $249 at Apple.com). No coupon code is required for this deal. This discount is surprising because Apple just released these updated AirPods Pro this past week....
ELECTRONICS
Macdaily News

Apple releases macOS Monterey 12.1 public beta

Just after launching macOS Monterey to the public earlier this week, Apple has seeded developers and public beat testers with macOS 12.1 beta 1. The first macOS Monterey 12.1 beta is appearing now via OTA for developers and public testers with build number 21C5021h. You can also download it from Apple’s Developer website or Apple’s public beta site if you’re not running the beta yet…
COMPUTERS
Mac Observer

‘Yoink’ and ‘Transloader’ are Both Ready for macOS Monterey With Shortcuts

Yoink is a popular “shelf” app that improves drag and drop on your Mac, in a “hold these files for me while I do something else for a while” kind of way. New in Yoink v3.6: Shortcuts integration; Yoink comes with Shortcuts actions for adding files to Yoink, getting files from Yoink, saving the clipboard’s contents in Yoink, and for removing all files, which allow for all sorts of powerful workflows. Transloader lets you manage downloads on your Macs, remotely from your iPhones, iPads, and other Macs. New in Transloader v3.1: Shortcuts integration; Build powerful download workflows and automate downloads on remote Macs with the shortcuts you already know and love from iOS; Shortcuts can also be called in Transloader’s Link- and File Actions, in order to hand links or downloaded files over to a particular shortcut.
SOFTWARE
Cult of Mac

First macOS 12.1 Monterey beta resumes testing missing features

Developers just got their hands on macOS 12.1, the initial major update to Monterey. It’s Apple’s first opportunity to test features missing from macOS 12, like SharePlay and Universal Control. But the beta is so new it’s not yet clear whether these features are in it yet. What’s in macOS...
SOFTWARE
imore.com

USB hub not working with macOS Monterey? You're not alone.

MacOS Monterey came out earlier this week. It is causing issues for users of USB Hubs and other USB devices. A slew of users are reporting issues using USB Hubs and USB devices having upgraded to macOS Monterey. As first noted by MacRumors there are complaints on Reddit, Apple's developer...
COMPUTERS
MacRumors Forums

SharePlay Added in macOS Monterey 12.1 Beta

SharePlay was previously introduced in iOS 15.1, iPadOS 15.1, and tvOS 15.1, but it was missing from the ‌macOS Monterey‌ update that came out last week. At the time Monterey launched, Apple said that SharePlay would be added in a subsequent update. With SharePlay, ‌FaceTime‌ users can listen to music,...
COMPUTERS
MacRumors Forums

macOS Monterey Users Report Connectivity Issues With USB Hubs

Some Mac users who upgraded to macOS Monterey this week are experiencing problems getting USB hubs and other USB-based devices to work properly with their machines, based on scattered online reports. There have been several reports on Reddit, Apple's Developer Forums, and Apple's Support Communities about the issues. In some...
COMPUTERS
towardsdatascience.com

Training Speed of TensorFlow in macOS Monterey

The new OS, macOS Monterey, has come! I was waiting for this new OS for a long time because GPU training (= faster computation) of TensorFlow/Keras models would be officially supported. This means that my deep learning codes stored in a Windows workstation will be alive, literally alive in macOS machines as well.
SOFTWARE
petapixel.com

In Defiance of Apple, This is a Nature-Themed macOS Monterey Wallpaper

After realizing Apple was not going to release a real photo as the wallpaper for macOS Monterey, YouTuber Andrew Levitt, videographer Jacob Phillips, and photographer Taylor Gray took to California to shoot their own. While it’s not something everyone thinks about, Apple started a tradition eight years ago when it...
SOFTWARE
osxdaily.com

How to Install MacOS Monterey on a Mac

MacOS Monterey is here, complete with some nice new features like Live Text which allows you to select text in images, the inclusion of Shortcuts app on Mac, improvements to Safari, Focus modes, the ability to use a Mac as an AirPlay receiver, and a variety of general refinements to the Mac operating system.
SOFTWARE
