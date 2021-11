BT and OneWeb have agreed terms for a new Distribution Partner Agreement, with OneWeb to provide Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite communication services across BT Group. This builds on an initial Memorandum of Understanding signed in July and means BT is testing how LEO satellite technology integrates with its existing terrestrial capabilities to meet the communications needs of customers. On successful completion, BT will commence the first live trials with customers from early in 2022. The partnership will span a growing range of connectivity solutions around the world as well as specific opportunities for the UK market.

BUSINESS ・ 9 DAYS AGO