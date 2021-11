Windows Subsystem for Android is finally here. What’s more interesting is that you can unofficially try it right now — even if you’re not enrolled in the Beta channel of Windows 11. In case you’re not happy with the mandatory Amazon Appstore integration, you should be happy to hear that the app sideloading process isn’t difficult either. It is also possible to install a third-party Google Play Store client, but the lack of Google services in the Windows Subsystem for Android makes it a bit hard to use apps that are dependent on them.

