CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

Pre-Black Friday M1 MacBook Pro deals save you as much as $250

By Adam Oram
imore.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you've been ogling Apple's new 2021 MacBook Pro models but can't justify spending $2,000 and up to get one, then Amazon has some early Black Friday deals well worth checking out. Though the newest models aren't discounted there, last year's tremendous M1 MacBook Pro models are on sale...

www.imore.com

Comments / 0

Related
Gamespot

Target's Early Black Friday Deals Are Available Now

Target's early Black Friday deals event is live now. The retailer will have new deals each week leading up to Black Friday, so you'll want to make sure to check back next week for a fresh batch of discounts. As an added bonus, Target is offering a price-match guarantee if what you buy goes on sale for less before Christmas. As for the deals that you can grab right now?
SHOPPING
Digital Trends

Walmart just refreshed its Black Friday deals — here’s what’s new

The Walmart Black Friday deals are in full swing right now even though we’re not at the big day itself just yet. When it comes to Black Friday deals, things can feel a little overwhelming so we’ve taken the time to pick out some of the best offers right now at Walmart. There’s something for everyone here with TVs, monitors, headphones, laptops, Chromebooks, and much more on sale. Read on while we take you through some of the highlights.
SHOPPING
TechRadar

Black Friday 75-inch TV deals: the best early sales happening right now

If you're looking to score a Black Friday 75-inch TV deal at this year's November sale, then you've come to the right place. We've created this guide to bring you all the early Black Friday 75-inch TV deals, plus everything else you need to know about this year's holiday shopping event.
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Macbook Pro#Black Friday#Mac Pro#Laptop#Neural Engine#Macbook#Touch Bar#Thunderbolt
Digital Trends

This Samsung Chromebook is ONLY $87 at Walmart for Black Friday

Walmart Black Friday deals are in full swing thanks to the retailer launching its first Black Friday Deals for Days event today. Right now, you can pick up a Samsung Chromebook for only $87 saving you nearly $200 off the usual price. The best Black Friday deals are here already and you really won’t want to miss out on such an amazing bargain. Here’s why you need this Chromebook.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

Best Buy has some incredible Black Friday laptop deals today — From $99

The Best Buy Black Friday deals have started early this year and that means some fantastic deals on laptops and Chromebooks that you’ll find hard to resist right now. With so many great Black Friday deals out there, we’ve picked out some of the highlights from the sale, ensuring there’s something here for every budget and need. If the laptop for you isn’t here, we also have plenty of other great Black Friday laptop deals for you to check out. Read on while we guide you through them all.
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Intel
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Laptops
NewsBreak
Amazon
The Verge

Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip 3 leads early Best Buy Black Friday deals starting today

All the buzz of yesterday’s Apple Mac event and today’s Google Pixel launch might fall a little bit flat if you’re a Samsung fan. While there is an Unpacked 2 event set for Wednesday, we’re not expecting any major new announcements aside from some fun color customization options. In the meantime, a big highlight of today is Best Buy’s deal on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3, knocking $150 off an unlocked model of your choice.
SHOPPING
The Independent

Aldi Black Friday deals 2021: When the sale starts and what deals to expect on Nintendo, Apple and more

The countdown to Black Friday – the sale which is undoubtedly the biggest shopping event of the year – is officially on. And just like last year, we’re hoping to see prices slashed across tech, beauty, home appliances and more at some of our favourite stores.Though the event may have begun as just a one-day sale in the US to mark the beginning of the festive shopping season, it has since spread worldwide with many retailers joining in on the weekend-long event, concluding on Cyber Monday. Year-on-year increasingly more retailers are taking part in the sale but, while the likes...
SHOPPING
Digital Trends

HP is having an early Black Friday sale today — here are the best deals

Like many other retailers, HP is tossing up its Black Friday deals early this year, earlier than ever, actually. It’s the perfect opportunity to get some amazing discounts on all kinds of gear, like desktops, laptops, monitors, peripherals, and so much more. We’d argue, some of the best Black Friday deals are those you never expected to see, and there’s plenty of that going on right now! If you’re in the market for a new laptop, you can always check out the latest Black Friday laptop deals. There are gaming laptops, work-friendly laptops, and media laptops — you name it, it’s in there! But if you’re looking for something else, below, you’ll find a collection of the best Black Friday HP deals that are live right now. We recommend shopping early if you see something you like — there’s no telling what kind of inventory shortages or shipping delays we’ll see this year, especially as we inch closer to the holidays.
ELECTRONICS
CNET

Macy's Black Friday deals coming Nov. 23: $100 Fitbit, $60 Instant Pot and more

This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2021, our list of ideas, by topic, by recipient and by price, to help you discover the perfect gift. Unlike some other big retailers, Macy's is saving most of its Black Friday deals until closer to the big day. The sale will run from Nov. 23 to Nov. 27 both in stores and online and offer savings on a wide array of items, from kitchen appliances to toys to jewelry. You can see a list of sales in this sneak peek ad, but here are some of the best deals we've found.
SHOPPING
Rolling Stone

Apple’s Newly-Updated AirPods Pro are Already Discounted Online

Apple’s products are known for many things — aesthetics, longevity, features, quality — but one thing they’re not known for: going on sale. The company never discounts its own hardware, but the brand new AirPods Pro are $59 off at Amazon right now as part of a surprise Apple sale. That brings them down to just $189.99 — the lowest price we’re seeing at any retailer right now (for comparison: the AirPods Pro retail for $249 at Apple.com). No coupon code is required for this deal. This discount is surprising because Apple just released these updated AirPods Pro this past week....
ELECTRONICS
TrustedReviews

AO’s just discounted this 70-inch Samsung 4K TV by £300

Black Friday TV deals have begun in earnest, and if you’re in the market for a smart 4K TV there are plenty on offer. One such TV is Samsung’s UE70AU8000. This mammoth 70-inch LCD is the entry-level effort in the electronic giant’s affordable Crystal UHD range of TVs; and it’s received a reduction of £300, bringing it to just £799.
ELECTRONICS
pocketnow.com

Early Black Friday deals let you save big bucks on Logitech and Corsair gaming peripherals

We keep enjoying early Black Friday deals at Amazon.com. The latest discounts come with a vast selection of gaming peripherals from Logitech and Corsair to complement yesterday’s Razer deals. First up, the Logitech G915 TKL Tenkeyless Lightspeed Wireless RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard that’s getting a 22 percent discount on its version with Clicky mechanical switches, meaning you can pick one up for $180. Tactile and Linear switch options are also on sale, but they will be a bit more expensive. However, the Logitech G PRO Mechanical Gaming Keyboard is also a great option to start gaming, and you can get yours for $100 after a 23 percent discount that will get you $30 savings. And if you want a more affordable option, you can opt for the Logitech G910 Orion Spectrum RGB Wired Mechanical Gaming Keyboard that sells for $90 after a $10 discount. The Corsair K70 RGB TKL is also available for $100 in case you’re interested. Go for this model and score $40 savings.
ELECTRONICS
dotesports.com

Best MacBook M1 Pro and MacBook Pro M1 Max docking stations

Apple recently unveiled its fastest processors yet with the M1 Pro and M1 Pro Max. These processors are included in the new 14 and 16-inch MacBooks to deliver the best Apple laptop performance yet. While Apple has implemented more ports on its latest devices, there are still many devices that...
COMPUTERS
NBC News

Early Walmart Black Friday 2021 deals on tablets, air fryers and more

Select is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. The second wave of Walmart’s early Black Friday...
SHOPPING

Comments / 0

Community Policy