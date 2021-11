After a pretty incredible October with four straight weeks of $40+ million openers, the box office hit a calm before the hopeful storm that is the holiday movie season — or, at least, next week’s Eternals launch. A pair of indie diversions tried to take advantage of the Halloween weekend, but even combined could not outdo the third weekend of the Michael Myers sequel, which is just as easily available at home for anyone who wants the Peacock. This weekend ultimately was going to be about the holds of the big four titles of prior weeks and whether they could still hit the milestones they were on course to reach.

