Over the last couple of years, there have been various questions surrounding Zion Williamson and his conditioning. The former first overall pick is quite injury-prone at this point, and whenever he returns from an injury, it looks as though he has packed on the pounds. As of right now, Williamson is coming back from foot surgery, and there have been various rumblings that he won't be able to come back in the immediate future as he looks to get back in shape.

NBA ・ 12 DAYS AGO