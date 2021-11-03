CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Alphabet to reopen Google News in Spain after govt amends rules

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IkcnM_0clAWmx800
Google app is seen on a smartphone in this illustration taken, July 13, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

MADRID, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Alphabet (GOOGL.O) plans to reopen its Google News service in Spain early next year after the government passed new legislation that allows media outlets to negotiate directly with the tech giant, the company said on Wednesday.

The service closed in 2014 after the government passed a rule that forced Alphabet and other news aggregators to pay a collective licensing fee to republish headlines or snippets of news.

"Starting early next year, Google News will provide links to useful and relevant news stories," Google Spain Country Manager Fuencisla Clemares wrote on a company blog.

"Over the coming months, we will be working with publishers to reach agreements which cover their rights under the new law," he added.

The Spanish government on Tuesday approved a European Union copyright directive that allows third-party online news platforms to negotiate directly with content providers.

The EU legislation, which must be adopted by all member states, requires platforms such as Google, Facebook (FB.O) and others to share revenue with publishers but it also removes the collective fee and allows them to reach individual or group agreements with publishers.

The debate over Google News had pitched traditional media, who backed the old system, against a new breed of online outlets, who expected more revenues from direct agreements with Alphabet and the other platforms than through their share of the collective fee.

Arsenio Escolar, chairman of the CLABE publishers association, which groups around 1,000 mainly online news outlets including leading digital brands such as El Espanol and Eldiario.es, said he was pleased with the new legislation.

The AMI media association, which represents mainly the old guard of traditional media and was in favour of maintaining the previous system declined to comment on the government's decision.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Story containing dated news about EU update on J&J COVID-19 vaccine withdrawn

Nov 11 (Reuters) - The Nov. 11 story headlined "EU lists rare spinal condition as side-effect of J&J COVID-19 shot" is withdrawn. The story was based on a European Medicines Agency statement from Oct. 6 and was issued inadvertently. The UPDATE 1 and first version of the story are both withdrawn. There will be no substitute story.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Google News#Alphabet#Google Spain Country#Spanish#European Union#Clabe#El Espanol#Ami Media Association
The Conversation U.S.

3 ways Congress could hold Facebook accountable for its actions

Facebook may have changed its corporate name to Meta Platforms, but that won’t end its troubles - nor efforts to rein in the social media company’s business practices. Lawmakers are pondering new ways to regulate Facebook, whose CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, wrote in 2019 that he welcomed new “rules governing the internet.” With that in mind, we asked three experts on social media, technology policy and global business to offer one specific action the government could take about Meta’s Facebook service. Let users control more of their data Anjana Susarla, Professor of Information Systems, Michigan State University Social media sites like Facebook are...
U.S. POLITICS
Reuters

Brazil disputes EU poultry imports measure at WTO

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil has requested consultations with the European Union at the World Trade Organization (WTO) in a dispute over EU measures affecting the import of salted chicken meat and turkey meat with pepper, the WTO said on Thursday. Brazil’s Foreign Ministry said it hopes the talks will lead...
AGRICULTURE
Reuters

Under-fire Telecom Italia CEO survives board showdown

MILAN, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Telecom Italia (TIM) (TLIT.MI) CEO Luigi Gubitosi survived a boardroom showdown on Thursday at a meeting sought by top investor Vivendi (VIV.PA) following two profit warnings in three months at Italy's former phone monopoly. Vivendi has called into question Gubitosi's role and sources close to...
BUSINESS
AFP

Europe's battle to curb Big Tech

US tech giants Google, Apple, Facebook, Amazon and Microsoft -- collectively dubbed GAFAM -- have been accused of not paying enough taxes, stifling competition, stealing media content and threatening democracy by spreading fake news. - Paying for content – GAFAM are accused by media outlets of making money from journalistic content without sharing the revenue.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Facebook
Place
Madrid, Spain
NewsBreak
Google
Reuters

Spotify bolsters audiobooks business with Findaway buy

STOCKHOLM, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Spotify (SPOT.N) on Thursday made a major push to have more audiobooks on its platform by buying U.S.-based audio tech company Findaway as it tries to recreate its success with podcasts. Findaway, which has partnerships with audiobook publishers such as Amazon's Audible, Apple iBooks, Google...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Unified approach needed to deal with COVID-19, says AirAsia Group CEO

WELLINGTON (Reuters) - Governments around the world need to look at unified approaches to managing COVID-19, the Group Chief Executive of Malaysian budget airline AirAsia Group Bhd Tony Fernandes said at the APEC CEO Summit. Fernandes said leaders in the Asia-Pacific region were being "over-sensitive" with COVID-19 and needed to be braver and more standardised in dealing with the pandemic.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Variety

France Launches Selective Subsidy Scheme For Local Content Fully Financed by Non-European Platforms

France’s National Film Board (CNC) has launched a selective funding scheme for French audiovisual content that are pre-financed exclusively by non-European platforms, such as Netflix, Amazon and Disney Plus. Named the “fonds sélectif plateformes,” the dedicated scheme will have a total budget of €5 million ($5.7 million) and will go to projects fully financed by platforms and produced by French producers who will be the beneficiaries of the subsidies. The funding initiative is being backed by France’s culture minister and was approved by the CNC’s administrative board on Nov. 5. The CNC president pointed out “platforms are obligated to invest...
ENTERTAINMENT
Reuters

Russian bank Otkritie forecasts record profit ahead of planned IPO

MOSCOW, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Otkritie Bank, owned by Russia’s central bank since a 2017 bailout, is on track to post a record profit, its Deputy President Dmitry Levin said, ahead of a possible listing next year. Once Russia’s largest private bank by assets, Otkritie was rescued by the central...
BUSINESS
AFP

UK urges EU to 'stay calm' on N.Ireland trade row

UK Brexit minister David Frost on Wednesday called for cool heads in Europe as talk of a trade war increased amid an ongoing row over post-Brexit trading arrangements in Northern Ireland. Frost is set to meet European Commission vice-president Maros Sefcovic on Friday, with the UK widely expected to trigger a suspension clause in the so-called Northern Ireland protocol.
ECONOMY
TheAtlantaVoice

Despite reopening, the US is still closed to many in world

The U.S. says that it’s inviting the global community to visit now that the government has ended the ban on travelers from 33 countries. In reality, however, it will still be difficult — if not impossible — for much of the globe to enter the country and experts say it will take years for travel to fully recover. For starters, half the […]
U.S. POLITICS
Android Central

Google parent Alphabet is now worth $2 trillion

Alphabet's market cap briefly surpassed $2 trillion on Monday. Apple and Microsoft are currently the only two other U.S.-based tech giants that are part of the $2 trillion club. Amazon's current valuation stands at $1.7 trillion. Alphabet, Google's parent company, surpassed $2 trillion in market cap for the first time...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Amazon seeks to settle two EU antitrust probes: report

Amazon.com Inc. is attempting to settle two antitrust investigations by the European Union to avoid heavy fines and orders to change its business practices, according to a Reuters report, citing people familiar with the matter. Last year, the European Commission charged Amazon with abusing its size, scope, and data to push its own products and gain an unfair advantage over rival merchants that sell on its online platform. Amazon was not immediately available for comment. Amazon's stock was up 2.7% in mid-afternoon trading Tuesday.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Reuters

221K+
Followers
237K+
Post
111M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy