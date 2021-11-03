Clouds will begin increasing today with highs below average

Happy Veteran’s Day!!! It will be a dry but cloudy day. Some filtered sunshine is possible at times but cloud cover will only increase as the day progresses. Highs today will reach the upper 50s to near 60. A warm front is moving into the region which lacks moisture, so it will stay dry today but cloud cover will increase. This warm front also brings in a warmer air mass, so our lows tonight only fall into the low 50s. Overnight, a cold front moves through bringing with it showers with the potential for some heavy rain at times and a few rumbles of thunder. Accumulation from the cold front moving through will range around 0.5″-1″. By late morning tomorrow, the cold front will exit the region and dry air moves in behind the cold front. As this dry air moves in, cloud cover decreases and sunshine returns. A nice end to the workweek. Temperatures on Friday will reach back into the upper 50s.

