CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Clouds will begin increasing today with highs below average

By John Lynn
WJBF.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs of 8am: Sky is partly cloudy with temps in the low 50s. Clouds will increase during the...

www.wjbf.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fox11online.com

Patrick's winter forecast: Near-average temps, below-average snowfall

(WLUK) -- Every winter forecast is generally driven by patterns in the atmosphere and comparing those to what similar patterns have done in the past. While the atmosphere is dynamic, and things can change drastically during a season, this type of long-range forecasting is fairly successful. The main atmospheric patterns...
ENVIRONMENT
NewsChannel 36

Increasing Clouds on Veterans Day

Low pressure will track through the Great Lakes Thursday with increasing clouds for us across the Twin Tiers. Winds will pick up out the south as the storm system approaches, which will help keep temperatures above average. Periods of rain will develop Thursday night and will continue into Friday morning. Drier conditions will follow for Friday afternoon as the cold front heads to our east. Cooler conditions will settle in over the weekend with temperatures mainly in the 40s.
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sky
WJBF.com

Warm temps for Veterans Day with a few showers. – Check out the forecast

A cold front will move into the CSRA tomorrow night, ahead of the front we’ll see increasing clouds and scattered showers during your Thursday, Veterans Day, it will continue to be warm with Highs in the middle 70s…cooler where there is more clouds and showers. Not expecting much in the way of rain, as we’ve seen very dry air over us, it will be hard to overcome all the dry air, not thinking we’ll see widespread rain. The front will move to our East and Friday will be wonderful with sunny skies and Highs Lower 70s.
ENVIRONMENT
WETM

Increasing cloud cover today with showers returning overnight

Happy Veteran’s Day!!! It will be a dry but cloudy day. Some filtered sunshine is possible at times but cloud cover will only increase as the day progresses. Highs today will reach the upper 50s to near 60. A warm front is moving into the region which lacks moisture, so it will stay dry today but cloud cover will increase. This warm front also brings in a warmer air mass, so our lows tonight only fall into the low 50s. Overnight, a cold front moves through bringing with it showers with the potential for some heavy rain at times and a few rumbles of thunder. Accumulation from the cold front moving through will range around 0.5″-1″. By late morning tomorrow, the cold front will exit the region and dry air moves in behind the cold front. As this dry air moves in, cloud cover decreases and sunshine returns. A nice end to the workweek. Temperatures on Friday will reach back into the upper 50s.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
abc27.com

Increasing clouds today, rain on tap for tonight

THIS AFTERNOON/EVENING: Increasing Clouds, Breezy. Hi 63. Winds: SE 5-15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph. TONIGHT: Rainy & Breezy. Lo 56. Winds: SE 10-15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph. FRIDAY: Rain Exits By 10AM, Breezy. Hi 61. Winds: SW 10-15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph. Clouds will increase today as...
ENVIRONMENT
Eyewitness News

FORECAST: Increasing clouds today, rain tomorrow

Following a beautiful Thursday morning sunrise, meteorologist Scot Haney said clouds will be on the increase as the day continues. Then, showers and thunderstorms look to roll through the state Friday morning. Here is Scot's Thursday mid-morning forecast.
ENVIRONMENT
WRBL News 3

Rain tonight then cooler temperatures in the forecast

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Showers and a few storms are marching their way across the southeast ahead of a series of cold fronts that will bring a dip in temperatures for Friday and the upcoming weekend. Most of the shower activity will be gone around midnight with clearing through the overnight into Friday morning. Plenty […]
COLUMBUS, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy