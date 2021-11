Leading experts have cautioned that prolonged effects of the COVID-19 pandemic may cause serious mental health problems. To deal with these problems, this study tracked nine psychiatric symptoms in the general population. These were first collected just before the pandemic and were resampled for about a year and a half during it. By examining changes in multiple symptoms in terms of principal components, it became clear that there was a "general psychiatric burden" in addition to "depression/anxiety" that peaked in the early stages of the pandemic, but "social isolation" peaked a year later. Each of these components has different risk factors. By understanding these and by taking appropriate countermeasures, we may be able to mitigate psychological suffering caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 7 HOURS AGO