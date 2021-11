After a cool night near 40 tonight, the Susquehanna Valley will get back to the 60s on Thursday. There will be more clouds and a breezy will pick up ahead of a cool front. Rain will be around by evening but most of the rain we see will fall overnight into Friday morning. We'll still be in the 60s Friday as we start to clear out in the afternoon, but temperatures will be in the 40s by evening. It'll be a blustery and chilly weekend with lots of clouds around and some showers especially on Saturday. Our high temperatures will be in the 40s and low 50s. Another fast moving system will bring rain and snow showers Monday along with a blustery, cold wind. We look for things to start to dry out on Tuesday but it'll still be chilly before sun returns and temperatures moderate mid and late week.

