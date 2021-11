For our November print issue, we asked local experts to gaze into the crystal ball to predict what life in the Little Rock metro area will be like in 2050. The health care industry consumes one in five U.S. dollars — more than citizens spend on health care in any other country. This means policy change in health care is often incremental. Attempts at major change clash with deep-pocketed interests seeking to maintain the status quo or even enhance profit margins.

