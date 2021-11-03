Australia AiG construction rose to 57.6, healthy leap in activity

The Bank of Mexico hiked interest rates by 25bps to 5%, as expected, although some had hoped for a 50bps hike given recent inflation readings. This follows 25bps hikes at their last 3 interest rate decision meetings. Inflation data released on Tuesday showed that the October YoY CPI was 6.24% vs an expectation of 6.18% and 6% in September. This was the highest reading since December 2017. For the most part, the committee repeated its September 30th statement which said that despite shocks, increased inflation is expected to be transitory. However, they also said that these shocks may pose a risk to the price formation process and inflation expectations. Therefore, the rate hike was necessary to adjust the trajectory of inflation to converge at its target of 3%.
