Australia AiG construction rose to 57.6, healthy leap in activity

By ActionForex.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAustralia AiG Performance of Construction rose 4.3 pts to 57.6 in October. Looking at some details, activity rose 15.4 to 65.2. Employment dropped -0.2 to 56.8. New orders...

