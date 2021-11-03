SKILLET AND TAUREN WELLS TO HEADLINE 2022 WINTER JAM TOUR

Alice Cooper has announced a new tour set to kick off in the winter of 2022. Shows will launch in Cincinnati, Ohio, on Jan. 28 and will run through Feb. 8 before he headlines the Monsters of Rock Cruise. The tour announcement comes on the heels of Cooper’s recently wrapped fall tour where he stacked his setlist with career-spanning songs including “Feed My Frankenstein,” “He’s Back (The Man Behind the Mask),” and “Poison.” See tickets here. Earlier this year, Cooper shared his 21st solo studio album Detroit Stories, which the recent fall tour was scheduled in support of. Alice Cooper 2022 Tour Dates January 28 – Cincinnati, OH @ ICON Music Center January 29 – Toledo, OH @ Stranahan Theater January 31 – Wabash, IN @ Honeywell Center February 3 – Louisville, KY @ Palace Theatre February 4 – Cherokee, NC @ Harrah’s Cherokee Event Center February 5 – Savannah, GA @ Johnny Mercer Theatre February 7 – Clearwater, FL @ Ruth Eckerd Hall February 8 – Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live February 9 – February 14 At Sea @ Monsters of Rock Cruise

