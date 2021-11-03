CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
SKILLET AND TAUREN WELLS TO HEADLINE 2022 WINTER JAM TOUR

THEME “ALL TOGETHER NOW” AND $10 AT THE DOOR ADMISSION. NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Presented by NewSong Ministries with Premier Productions, Winter Jam, Christian music’s biggest multi-artist tour, is back for 2022 with headliners Skillet and Tauren Wells and a solid lineup of acts. Sponsored by Compassion International and coupled with a...

