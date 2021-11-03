Eurozone unemployment rate dropped to 7.4% in Sep, EU down to 6.7%

The US 10y real yield hit the August all-time low of -1.2%. Since last week’s Fed and BoE meetings, the gauge – proxy for future growth, but these days especially monetary policy expectations – shed around 16 bps. US inflation expectations over that same time span added some 10 bps. Similar dynamics are at play in Europe. The German 10-yr real yield declined from -1.94% to -2.21% while inflation expectations rose from 1.77% to 1.91%. Markets are sending a clear signal to G3 central banks: postponing policy normalization risks an un-anchoring of inflation expectations while simultaneously putting future growth at stake. Stock markets initially thrived on the central bank delay with all three US indices recording all-time highs on a daily basis. The EuroStoxx50 set a new recovery high. The rally on Monday already arrived in thin air. The Fed’s financial stability report and the continuous decline of real yields convinced investors to nevertheless take some chips off the table. Main US benchmarks dropped around 0.6% yesterday, but short-term technical pictures suggest that the move could be prolonged. The combination of dropping real yields and rising inflation expectations helps explain the dollar’s difficulties to extend overall gains. EUR/USD is going nowhere between 1.1550 and 1.16 while the trade-weighted greenback failed to take out 94.47/74 resistance. USD/JPY lost 113.23 support.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO