Economy

Eurozone unemployment rate dropped to 7.4% in Sep, EU down to 6.7%

By ActionForex.com
actionforex.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEurozone unemployment rate dropped to 7.4% in September, down from August’s 7.5, matched expectations. EU unemployment rate also dropped to...

www.actionforex.com

actionforex.com

Rate Hike Speculations Heighten as Eurozone’s Inflation Accelerates Further

The latest ECB bulletin, European Commission’s latest inflation projections and the preliminary inflation data for October rekindled ECB’s rate hike speculations. At the ECB bulletin, policymakers acknowledged that strong inflation proves more persistent than previously anticipated. Yet, they expected that it would fade next year. As noted in the report, the present inflationary pressure has been driven by “increasing food and energy inflation”. This reflected the low base effect last year. Most of these pressures should be “of a temporary nature”, The ECB attributed the appreciation of inflation to three main factor: 1. Surging energy prices, 2. demand improvement outpacing supply as global economies reopen, and 3. base effects related to the end of the VAT cut in Germany are still contributing to higher inflation.
BUSINESS
industryglobalnews24.com

Unemployment rate in Australia rises to 5.2%

The unemployment rate in Australia has risen in October, which is a result of the lockdowns imposed due to coronavirus outbreak. According to labour force data which was released by the Australian Bureau of Statistics, the unemployment rate in October was 5.2% which was 4.6% in September. Highlights. Unemployment rate...
ECONOMY
actionforex.com

Eurozone PPI rose 2.7% mom , 16.0% yoy in Sep, well above expectations

Eurozone PPI rose 2.7% mom, 16.0 yoy in September, above expectation of 1.9% mom, 15.2% yoy. For the month, Industrial producer prices, increased by 7.7% in the energy sector, by 1.0% for intermediate goods, by 0.5% for capital goods, by 0.4% for durable consumer goods and by 0.3% for non-durable consumer goods. Prices in total industry excluding energy increased by 0.6%.
MARKETS
101 WIXX

New Zealand unemployment rate drops to record low in Q3

WELLINGTON (Reuters) – New Zealand’s jobless rate fell to an equal record low in the third quarter, beating expectations and sending the Kiwi dollar higher as markets bet the data will prompt a further hike in interest rates later this month. The unemployment rate fell to 3.4% in the quarter...
ECONOMY
actionforex.com

Eurozone GDP grew 2.2% qoq in Q3, EU up 2.1% qoq

Eurozone GDP grew 2.2% qoq in Q3, slightly above expectation of 2.1% qoq. EU GDP grew 2.1% qoq. Among the EU Member States for which data are available, Austria (+3.3%) recorded the highest increase compared to the previous quarter, followed by France (+3.0%) and Portugal (+2.9%). The lowest growth was recorded in Latvia (+0.3%) and GDP was stable in Lithuania (0.0%). The year on year growth rates were positive for all countries.
ECONOMY
actionforex.com

GCEE projects German economy to grow 2.7% this year and 4.6% next

In the latest annual report, the German Council of Economic Experts said, “a variety of bottlenecks on the supply side are disrupting global value chains and, combined with the pandemic-related restrictions that are still in place, are holding back growth.”. It forecasts Germany GDP to grow 2.7% in 2021 and...
BUSINESS
Action News Jax

Unemployment claims drop to 269,000, another pandemic low

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits fell to a fresh pandemic low last week, another sign the job market is healing after last year's coronavirus recession. Jobless claims dropped by 14,000 to 269,000 last week. Since topping 900,000 in early January, the weekly applications...
PUBLIC HEALTH
actionforex.com

UK GDP grew 0.6% mom in Sep, 1.3% qoq in Q3

UK GDP grew 0.6% mom in September, slightly above expectation of 0.6% mom. GDP remained -0.6% below its pre-coronavirus level in February 2020. Looking at some details, services grew 0.7% mom. Production dropped -0.4% mom while manufacturing dropped -0.1% mom. Construction rose 1.3% mom. For Q3 as a whole, GDP...
ECONOMY
actionforex.com

US CPI Inflation Is Expected To Accelerate To 5.9%

The US 10y real yield hit the August all-time low of -1.2%. Since last week’s Fed and BoE meetings, the gauge – proxy for future growth, but these days especially monetary policy expectations – shed around 16 bps. US inflation expectations over that same time span added some 10 bps. Similar dynamics are at play in Europe. The German 10-yr real yield declined from -1.94% to -2.21% while inflation expectations rose from 1.77% to 1.91%. Markets are sending a clear signal to G3 central banks: postponing policy normalization risks an un-anchoring of inflation expectations while simultaneously putting future growth at stake. Stock markets initially thrived on the central bank delay with all three US indices recording all-time highs on a daily basis. The EuroStoxx50 set a new recovery high. The rally on Monday already arrived in thin air. The Fed’s financial stability report and the continuous decline of real yields convinced investors to nevertheless take some chips off the table. Main US benchmarks dropped around 0.6% yesterday, but short-term technical pictures suggest that the move could be prolonged. The combination of dropping real yields and rising inflation expectations helps explain the dollar’s difficulties to extend overall gains. EUR/USD is going nowhere between 1.1550 and 1.16 while the trade-weighted greenback failed to take out 94.47/74 resistance. USD/JPY lost 113.23 support.
BUSINESS
The Jewish Press

Supermarket Chain Owner Rami Levy Expelled from Committee Meeting as Investigation of Price Fixing Intensifies

During a heated discussion in the Knesset Economic Affairs Committee on the cost of living in Israel, Committee Chairman MK Michael Biton (Blue&White) and MK Ofir Sofer (Religious Zionism) asked Rami Levy, owner of the supermarket chain that bears his name, to reveal his company’s gross profit margin and accused him of deceiving the public. In response, Levy said he did not know who those MKs were, at which point Chairman Biton expelled him from the meeting, saying, “You will not speak disrespectfully like that in here.”
MIDDLE EAST
Reuters

Chancellor: China’s economic miracle is ending

LONDON, Nov 11 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Chinese President Xi Jinping has a better understanding of the economic challenges facing his country than most investors. In recent years, the leader-for-life has warned of the dangers posed by the real estate bubble, excessive debt levels, widespread corruption and rising inequality. These problems are not unique to the People’s Republic. In the past, every country in the region that adopted the so-called Asian development model has faced similar problems. Xi’s dilemma is that there is no easy way for China to surmount them.
ECONOMY
u.today

Musk Loses DOGE Market Cap in One Day, 51% SHIB Supply Holder Revealed, BTC Whale Turns $249K into $150 Million: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

Here are the top four news stories over the past day:. Elon Musk loses entire Dogecoin market cap in one day. No matter how hard it is to believe, even billionaires have bad days. According to the Bloomberg Billionaire Index, Elon Musk's personal net worth has plummeted by $35 billion in just one day. The size of his loss equals the entire market cap of meme cryptocurrency Dogecoin. Musk’s net worth dropped after Tesla shares plunged 16% this week.
STOCKS
actionforex.com

USD Rallies On Accelerating CPI Rates

The USD rallied against a number of its counterparts yesterday and the USD Index reached levels not seen since July last year, as October’s CPI rates accelerated beyond the market’s expectations. On a monthly level the headline CPI rate reached 0.9% mom, while on a yearly level it reached 6.2% yoy, a level not seen since November 1990 underscoring the inflationary pressures the US economy is going through currently. Also the weekly initial jobless claims figure dropped to a new post pandemic low, underscoring the tightening of the US employment market. Market pressure intensified on the Fed to tighten its monetary policy at a faster pace in order to curb the red hot inflation. San Francisco Fed President Daly had stated earlier in the week that she expects supply chain constraints to be maintained yet price pressures to moderate as we get through the pandemic, yet the Fed’s perception of the “temporary” nature of inflation seems to weaken. US Stockmarkets retreated also highlighting market expectations for the Fed to act. On the other hand, gold prices also gained substantially as the precious metal is used for hedging purposes against high inflation.
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

Aussie Dips Below 73 On Soft Jobs Report

The losses continue to mount for the Australian dollar, which is down for a third straight day. AUD/USD is currently trading at 0.7295, down 0.44% on the day. Australia’s October employment report was soft, with total employment declining and the unemployment rate rising. The economy shed 46.3 thousand jobs, marking a third straight decline. Unemployment rose to 5.2%, up sharply from 4.6%. The markets gave a thumb down to the news, sending the Australian dollar below the symbolic 0.73 level.
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

NZ Dollar Extends Losses after US CPI

The New Zealand dollar is in negative territory for a third straight day. NZD/USD is currently trading at 0.7025, down 0.49% on the day. The pair is down 1.33% this week and is in danger of falling below the psychologically important 70 level. As is the case with many developed...
BUSINESS

