ECB Lagarde: Conditions for rate hike very unlikely to be satisfied next year

ECB’s meeting came in largely as we had anticipated. Policymakers acknowledged the stronger-than-expected inflation but downplayed the need to push forward rate hike. All monetary policy measures remained intact with the main refi rate, the marginal lending rate and the deposit rate staying at 0%, 0.25% and -0.5% respectively. The PEPP continued to work as planned and should be completed in March 2022. The December meeting would see updated economic projections and a formal announcement of the asset purchases plan after completion of the PEPP in March 2022.
