Religion

Hallelukah 2 – 17

queensjewishlink.com
 8 days ago

Magid d’varav l’Yaakov, chukav u’mishpatav l’Yisrael. Lo asah chein l’chol goy, u’mishpatim bal y’da’um. Hallelukah. [And another reason to praise Hashem is] He told His word (the Torah) to klal Yisrael, His statutes and laws (and their secrets) to Yisrael (those on a higher level). He did not do...

queensjewishlink.com

queensjewishlink.com

The Ladder

From his mother Rivkah’s clan. To ambush and murder his brother. Then went on to Rivkah’s family. The place of his father’s prayer. He could also pray there. To show the tzadik a ladder. There, he watched angels climb;. Bavel, Media, the mighty Yavan. Reached their peaks,. Then descended,. Their...
RELIGION
queensjewishlink.com

Choosing a Therapist as an Orthodox Jew

The most important factor in choosing a therapist is whether a potential candidate is understanding and respectful of your values and beliefs. A therapist can have an excellent education, phenomenal interpersonal skills, and stellar reviews on Zocdoc, but nothing is going to get off the ground if he or she doesn’t understand your perspective.
RELIGION
queensjewishlink.com

Barry Gavarin, An Eved Of Hashem, Pursuer Of Chesed

The following was compiled based on Rav Aharon Pessin’s hesped delivered at the l’vayah held on Thursday, October 14, at the Schwartz Brothers-Jeffer Memorial Chapels in Forest Hills. K’vurah followed at New Montefiore Cemetery. Barry, born on April 4, 1951, was a dear friend of the Queens community, remaining active...
RELIGION
The Guardian

Malala Yousafzai marries partner in small ceremony in Birmingham

The activist and Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai announced she had got married on Tuesday in a small ceremony in Birmingham. The campaigner for girls’ education and the world’s youngest winner of the Nobel peace prize said on social media she had married her partner, Asser Malik. “Today marks a precious...
EDUCATION
Tracey Folly

My ex-husband never remarried, then he passed away

*this is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that happened to me personally. I am sorry my ex-husband will never have a chance at a second marriage now that he's dead. At the age most young adults are going off to college, my husband and I got married.
queensjewishlink.com

Parshah Comes To Life At HAFTR

HAFTR Lower School Kindergarten students were in “Charan” last week, where they prepared and cooked lentil soup in honor of Parshas Toldos. Volunteer students reenacted Yaakov giving soup to Eisav in exchange for his birthright. The soup was delicious and the experience memorable.
RELIGION
queensjewishlink.com

Chesed Is Fun For Kids And Families At YIJE

The Young Israel of Jamaica Estates has been organizing a monthly Family Mitzvah Morning for more than seven years now. Originally conceived of by Rabbi Emeritus and Rebbetzin Shlomo and Karen Hochberg, and now continued under the leadership of the current rav, Rabbi Dov Lerner and his wife Miriam, families, including kids, parents, and grandparents come together each month for a fun activity or project to support an organization or chesed program in need. The monthly program is coordinated by volunteer Yael Schreiber and YIJE’s Youth Director, Jacob Herskowitz.
KIDS
queensjewishlink.com

No News Is Good News

In my weekly musar class, Rebbetzin Dina Schoonmaker spoke about the strong desire people have to be up on the latest current events, and the harm that “TMI” (Too Much Information) inflicts upon us. Before all of the advances of technology, people lived in their small villages or towns populated with a few hundred or thousand other people and knew what was happening with those around them. If somebody was sick (and it was public information), they knew. If somebody died, they knew. If somebody in the community lost their job, they knew. If somebody was hurt in an accident, they knew. The village was a cohesive unit, with everyone sharing in the pain and difficulties of one another. But the villagers were blissfully unaware of what was happening on the other side of the world, or even in not-so-distant cities. News took a very long time to travel - if it traveled at all. Those were the days.
WORLD
queensjewishlink.com

The ‘Bored’ Generation

This week, I’m the one with the question. And it was formed over a period of a few weeks, while watching my children as well as my nieces and nephews and some of my friends’ children. Practically all of them have a tablet, iPhone, or gadget of some sort that they either play games on or use watch cartoons/YouTube on. No, this has nothing to do with parenting and allowing kids to use electronic devices, so don’t worry. What I noticed with almost each and every one of those children is that when something comes on the screen that they don’t want to see, a “boring part” or a (GASP!) ad, they skip over it. These kids are always swiping right or left. They want to be entertained at all times. They can’t handle when something bores them. They don’t know what to do.
RELATIONSHIPS

