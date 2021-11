Prices are surging at the highest inflation rate in over 30 years. Consumer prices rose by 6.2% in October compared to a year ago, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ monthly report. This number represents the highest inflation rate since the 12-month period ending in November 1990. The largest change was seen in the energy index, which rose 4.8% in the month, led by a 6.1% jump in gas prices. However, the increases were broad based across the U.S. economy. Airline fares and alcoholic beverages were among the few areas to register declines. Footwear continued to show increases, a trend that has...

DRINKS ・ 2 DAYS AGO