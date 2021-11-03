CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
UK PMI composite finalized at 57.8, cost inflation and prices charged accelerated up

By ActionForex.com
actionforex.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUK PMI Services was finalized at 59.1 in October, up sharply from September’s 55.4. PMI Composite was finalized at 57.8, up from September’s 54.9. Markit said cost inflation accelerated to its strongest in over...

www.actionforex.com

actionforex.com

UK GDP grew 0.6% mom in Sep, 1.3% qoq in Q3

UK GDP grew 0.6% mom in September, slightly above expectation of 0.6% mom. GDP remained -0.6% below its pre-coronavirus level in February 2020. Looking at some details, services grew 0.7% mom. Production dropped -0.4% mom while manufacturing dropped -0.1% mom. Construction rose 1.3% mom. For Q3 as a whole, GDP...
ECONOMY
actionforex.com

USD Rallies On Accelerating CPI Rates

The USD rallied against a number of its counterparts yesterday and the USD Index reached levels not seen since July last year, as October’s CPI rates accelerated beyond the market’s expectations. On a monthly level the headline CPI rate reached 0.9% mom, while on a yearly level it reached 6.2% yoy, a level not seen since November 1990 underscoring the inflationary pressures the US economy is going through currently. Also the weekly initial jobless claims figure dropped to a new post pandemic low, underscoring the tightening of the US employment market. Market pressure intensified on the Fed to tighten its monetary policy at a faster pace in order to curb the red hot inflation. San Francisco Fed President Daly had stated earlier in the week that she expects supply chain constraints to be maintained yet price pressures to moderate as we get through the pandemic, yet the Fed’s perception of the “temporary” nature of inflation seems to weaken. US Stockmarkets retreated also highlighting market expectations for the Fed to act. On the other hand, gold prices also gained substantially as the precious metal is used for hedging purposes against high inflation.
BUSINESS
mediapost.com

2021 Ad Price Inflation Revised Up A Full Percentage Point To +4.4%

As economists analyze the implications of the biggest monthly spike in U.S. consumer price inflation since the 1990s, advertisers are also bracing for an uptick in ad-price inflation across the major media, especially digital. Global ad prices are now projected to rise 4.0% this year -- up a full point...
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

US Inflation Shakes Up Markets

Light day in terms of economic data. Preliminary Q3 GDP in UK will be released. The EU Commission will release its new macroeconomic forecasts, which should also include the latest country budget draft projections. These will be interesting in light of Commission’s plans to reform its budget rules by 2023, when they are supposed to apply again.
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

Sterling Sinks As US Inflation Soars

The British pound is steady on Thursday after a massive drop a day earlier. GBP/USD is currently trading at 1.3390, down 0.11% on the day. It was a miserable Wednesday for the British pound, which fell 1.13% on the day. The catalyst for the slide was a red-hot performance from US CPI in October, which jumped 6.2% y/y, its fastest pace since 1991. The 10-year Treasury yield climbed to 1.59% on Wednesday. GBP/USD remains under pressure and fell to 1.3364 in today’s Asian session, its lowest level since December 21st.
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

US CPI Inflation Is Expected To Accelerate To 5.9%

The US 10y real yield hit the August all-time low of -1.2%. Since last week’s Fed and BoE meetings, the gauge – proxy for future growth, but these days especially monetary policy expectations – shed around 16 bps. US inflation expectations over that same time span added some 10 bps. Similar dynamics are at play in Europe. The German 10-yr real yield declined from -1.94% to -2.21% while inflation expectations rose from 1.77% to 1.91%. Markets are sending a clear signal to G3 central banks: postponing policy normalization risks an un-anchoring of inflation expectations while simultaneously putting future growth at stake. Stock markets initially thrived on the central bank delay with all three US indices recording all-time highs on a daily basis. The EuroStoxx50 set a new recovery high. The rally on Monday already arrived in thin air. The Fed’s financial stability report and the continuous decline of real yields convinced investors to nevertheless take some chips off the table. Main US benchmarks dropped around 0.6% yesterday, but short-term technical pictures suggest that the move could be prolonged. The combination of dropping real yields and rising inflation expectations helps explain the dollar’s difficulties to extend overall gains. EUR/USD is going nowhere between 1.1550 and 1.16 while the trade-weighted greenback failed to take out 94.47/74 resistance. USD/JPY lost 113.23 support.
BUSINESS
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

China has a big inflation problem and it's pushing up prices worldwide

China's inflation headache is getting worse. The cost of goods leaving China's factories surged by another record rate last month, and there are increasing signs that consumers are starting to feel the pain. The Producer Price Index jumped 13.5% in October from a year ago, accelerating from September's 10.7%, China's...
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

UK Flash Q3 GDP Growth May Not Be A Game Changer For Pound

Flash GDP growth figures for Q3 will be out of the UK on Thursday at 06:00 GMT, likely displaying waning economic dynamics in the face of fading base effects and global supply crunches. A growth slowdown, however, is already priced in, and unless a significant upside surprise in the data plays into rate hike expectations, the pound could find little support to build on this week’s mild upturn.BoE keeps the door open for higher interest rates.
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

US inflation breached 6% in October as price growth broadened

Headline inflation rose to 6.2% from a year ago, 0.9% on a seasonally adjusted basis from September. Core prices (ex-food and energy) grew a faster 0.6% month over month. Price growth expected to continue to broaden, as higher costs filter through to consumer. Headline inflation rate in the US reached...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

US Producer Price Index: Gains promise higher consumer costs

Treasury yields fall when PPI does not accelerate. US dollar slightly lower as interest rates dip. Consumer Price Index increases are expected to moderate in October. Sometimes what doesn’t happen is the story. Producer Prices in the US rose at a record pace for the second month in a row,...
BUSINESS
b975.com

UK shoppers shrug off inflation worries to pick up their spending

LONDON (Reuters) – British shoppers picked up the pace of their spending in October despite concerns about rising inflation, according to a survey published on Tuesday. The British Retail Consortium said retail spending rose by 1.3% compared with October 2020, recovering some momentum after growth slowed to just 0.6% in September when a lot of spending shifted away from shops to panic-buying of fuel caused by a shortage of tanker drivers.
BUSINESS
theedgemarkets.com

AB Foods warns UK food price inflation will probably exceed 5%

LONDON (Nov 9): Britain will be lucky to keep food price inflation under 5% next year as businesses grapple with rising energy, commodity and labour costs, according to the boss of Associated British Foods Plc. George Weston, chief executive officer of the conglomerate that spans sugar production to grocery, selling...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast GBP/USD: UK growth and US inflation data leave no room to rest after the crash

GBP/USD Weekly Forecast: UK growth and US inflation data leave no room to rest after the crash. GBP/USD has crashed in response to the BOE's no-hike decision and Fed tapering. The first week of November has been one to remember – a crash of nearly 300 pips due to BOE's "close call" to refrain from raising rates and the Fed's expected, yet marginally hawkish tapering decision. Politics on both sides of the pond may now move from the back burner to the fore. Read more...
CURRENCIES
mix929.com

Supply bottlenecks, energy price jump slow down German services -PMI

BERLIN (Reuters) – Growth in business activity slowed in Germany for a third consecutive month in October, a survey showed on Thursday, as supply bottlenecks and higher energy costs pushed inflation in Europe’s largest economy to a record high. IHS Markit’s final Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) for services showed activity...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
actionforex.com

Eurozone PMI composite finalized at 54.2, still consistent with 0.5% quarterly GDP growth

Eurozone PMI Services was finalized at 54.6 in October, down from September’s 56.4. PMI Composite was finalized at 54.2, down from September’s 56.2. Looking at some member states, Ireland PMI composite rose to 2-month high at 62.5. Spain dropped to 6-month low at 56.2. France dropped to 6-month low at 54.7. Italy dropped to 6-month low at 54.2. Germany dropped to 8-month low at 52.0.
TRAVEL
US News and World Report

UK Construction Sector Peps up Unexpectedly in October - PMI

LONDON (Reuters) - The slowdown in Britain's construction industry caused by global supply chain problems and labour shortages at home abated slightly last month, helping growth to pick-up from an eight-month low, a survey showed on Thursday. The IHS Markit/CIPS UK Construction Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) rose to 54.6 in...
CONSTRUCTION
actionforex.com

China Caixin PMI services rose to 53.8, composite rose to 51.5

China Caixin PMI Services rose to 53.8 in October, up from 53.4, above expectation of 53.6. PMI Composite ticked up to 51.5, from 51.4. Wang Zhe, Senior Economist at Caixin Insight Group said: “As the number of new Covid-19 cases dropped from late September to the middle of October, related disruption faded and market demand recovered while supply was relatively weak. Manufacturing was significantly weaker than services.
ECONOMY

