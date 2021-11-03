UK PMI composite finalized at 57.8, cost inflation and prices charged accelerated up

The USD rallied against a number of its counterparts yesterday and the USD Index reached levels not seen since July last year, as October’s CPI rates accelerated beyond the market’s expectations. On a monthly level the headline CPI rate reached 0.9% mom, while on a yearly level it reached 6.2% yoy, a level not seen since November 1990 underscoring the inflationary pressures the US economy is going through currently. Also the weekly initial jobless claims figure dropped to a new post pandemic low, underscoring the tightening of the US employment market. Market pressure intensified on the Fed to tighten its monetary policy at a faster pace in order to curb the red hot inflation. San Francisco Fed President Daly had stated earlier in the week that she expects supply chain constraints to be maintained yet price pressures to moderate as we get through the pandemic, yet the Fed’s perception of the “temporary” nature of inflation seems to weaken. US Stockmarkets retreated also highlighting market expectations for the Fed to act. On the other hand, gold prices also gained substantially as the precious metal is used for hedging purposes against high inflation.

BUSINESS ・ 12 HOURS AGO