In 1999, I went to Washington to work on a profile of John McCain for this magazine. One of the interviews I set up was with Senator Max Cleland, Democrat of Georgia. Cleland was a friend of McCain’s. Both of them were Vietnam-era veterans, and both of them had come out of that fiasco severely damaged—McCain from having been tortured, and Cleland from having lost both legs and one arm to a grenade outside of Khe Sanh. He had made a life and political career for himself. He was ferocious fighter for veterans and for the rights of the disabled. He’d been elected to the Senate in 1997 to replace Sam Nunn.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO