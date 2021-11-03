CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

No Offense Means They’re About to Insult You

queensjewishlink.com
 8 days ago

Speaking your mind is easy. Speaking it tactfully? Not so much. Are you offended by the easily offended? Want to join the Victimhood Olympics? Once upon a time, we were able to differ and dissent naturally, openly, and even publicly. After all, don’t we all have different perspectives and points of...

queensjewishlink.com

Comments / 0

Related
Cornell Daily Sun

‘You’ Season 3: Memes and Meaning

TikTok creators have been posting hypothetical scenarios in which their significant other engages in some jealousy-inducing activities such as texting someone else, hanging out with them behind their back, etc. The video would then quickly cut to a clip of Joe Goldberg or Love Quinn, the protagonists of the hit Netflix series You. And if you know anything about the show, you know that they are a whole lot of crazy.
TV SERIES
queensjewishlink.com

The ‘Bored’ Generation

This week, I’m the one with the question. And it was formed over a period of a few weeks, while watching my children as well as my nieces and nephews and some of my friends’ children. Practically all of them have a tablet, iPhone, or gadget of some sort that they either play games on or use watch cartoons/YouTube on. No, this has nothing to do with parenting and allowing kids to use electronic devices, so don’t worry. What I noticed with almost each and every one of those children is that when something comes on the screen that they don’t want to see, a “boring part” or a (GASP!) ad, they skip over it. These kids are always swiping right or left. They want to be entertained at all times. They can’t handle when something bores them. They don’t know what to do.
RELATIONSHIPS
BobVila

Solved! What Does a Green Porch Light Mean?

Q: My new neighbors’ front porch light is green, rather than white or yellow. I know that a blue porch light signifies support for the police (and autism awareness), but a green light is new to me. Can you shed some light on this situation?. A: In November each year,...
WALMART
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Etiquette#Insults
Distractify

Grandpa’s Brutally Honest Texts to Granddaughter Has TikTok Cracking Up

One of the biggest benefits of growing old is that you are afforded the ability to no longer care. You can generally say what you want and do what you want and no one is really going to tell you otherwise. That's because you've spent enough time on this miserable planet and you probably come to the realization that the only way to generate some honest enthusiasm is to go all out.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Good News Network

Photo Catches the Moment a Squirrel Strikes ‘Mr Universe’ Pose on Their Windowsill

This funny picture shows a squirrel pulling a ‘Mr Universe’ pose on a windowsill. 65-year-old David Roberts snapped the tough-looking rodent in his garden in Glasgow. Retired David said of his lucky moment with the critter, ”It was on the window ledge running about and looking in.” Basically, it was just acting like any other normal squirrel that makes its home in the gardens and parks around the Scottish city.
ANIMALS
Bored Panda

30 Of The Funniest Halloween Fails That People Couldn’t Resist Sharing

The most successful people in the world had to fail many times before they achieved the thing they were striving for. It is like Winston Churchill said: “Success is not final, failure is not fatal: it is the courage to continue that counts.” So we don't have to be discouraged if something doesn't turn out as planned, the important thing is to go on.
CELEBRATIONS
Essence

Update: Rep Denies That Christopher Williams Is In A Coma After Al B. Sure! Reveals Status On Social Media

The R&B crooner revealed the shocking news of his dear friend and close family member's condition via social media. Update: A statement given via Christopher Williams’ Instagram account clarifies that despite Al B. Sure!’s call for prayers and support, the singer is actually not in a coma, however is resting and in stable condition. No further clarification on his medical status or the circumstances leading to him needing medical care is given.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
Buzzfeed

Here Are 14 Of The Most Haunting Real-Life Facts You've Ever Heard

We recently came across a Reddit thread where user u/Vacancier1807 asked people to share some VERY creepy facts and, in the spirit of Halloween, we've decided to share some of them with you... 1. "If you get a blood transfusion and get the wrong type of blood, one of the...
SCIENCE
TMZ.com

Gene Simmons Calls COVID Unvaccinated People and Politics the 'Enemy'

Gene Simmons is going scorched earth on anyone who's still not vaccinated against COVID-19, and says he's sick of people using politics -- on the left AND the right -- as their rationale for remaining unvaccinated. The KISS icon went on Talkshoplive's Rock 'N' Roll Channel Wednesday and went off...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fatherly

A Judge Just Banned Elf on the Shelf. Really.

It’s November, which means that parents are already prepping for the holiday season. For many, that means digging our trusty elf out of the boxes and remembering to hide him in a different place every night after the kids go to bed. It was a cute tradition to start with, but now it’s just tiring. Thankfully, there’s a judge in Georgia who has our backs and is making things a little easier for parents this season.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Tracey Folly

My ex-husband never remarried, then he passed away

*this is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that happened to me personally. I am sorry my ex-husband will never have a chance at a second marriage now that he's dead. At the age most young adults are going off to college, my husband and I got married.
Upworthy

These 'platonic life partners' are ready to spend the rest of their lives together

Most of us want to share our life with a partner who is our best friend. But what if that best friend isn't a romantic partner? Why should that stand in that way of having what most people long for? The truth is: Finding an enduring kind of love is special, and something worth investing in, even if it's not romantic love. And for April Lexi Lee (aka @psychottie on Tikok), it's the kind of love shared between her and her best friend of 11 years.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Upworthy

This guy hilariously explains why women should not be so hard on themselves

"Look it's not in my nature to gatekeep this close to the sun but ladies, you have got to be easier on yourselves." With his endearing Ted Lasso mustache and Ryan Reynolds dorky charm, Andrew, @andre3wsky on TikTok, is no stranger to gifting the world comical, well-loved videos. One of his latest is a response to a girl who posted a TikTok of herself in sweatpants, declaring to the world that she's single because she looks "like a goblin cave troll."
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
The Hollywood Gossip

Kody Brown Flirts with Fan, Is Awkward AF on Cameo

The man is not wasting any time. Just over a week ago, the Sister Wives patriarch was dumped by Christine Brown, as the mother of six broke the news of her and her spriritual husband's split on Instagram. Is Kody all down in the dumps about it, though?. Is he...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy