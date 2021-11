Got your costume yet? Still time to accomplish putting together something fun at any of the local shopping destinations. I happened to find what I was looking for at Party City. I like to call this the "Dad Bod Fireman" costume. I'm not gonna land on any Hot Firefighter calendars any time soon--unless they're Dad Bod calendars :-) But it'll be a fun look when my wife and I go out Saturday night to a party we've been invited to. The wife is going as a Dalmation--so it works. A Fireman and his best friend. Plus it's easy to put together. Not many moving parts and no makeup. I like easy and simple.

ODESSA, TX ・ 14 DAYS AGO