Stocks

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday

By Lisa Levin
Benzinga
Benzinga
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40cyqs_0clAUJcb00
  • Needham boosted Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) price target from $495 to $640. Paycom Software shares fell 0.3% to $551.87 in pre-market trading.
  • SVB Leerink cut the price target for Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) from $160 to $140. Exact Sciences shares fell 8.6% to $87.44 in pre-market trading.
  • Deutsche Bank raised Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) price target from $119 to $210. Avis Budget shares fell 7.9% to $329.00 in pre-market trading.
  • Piper Sandler reduced Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) price target from $117 to $78. Zillow shares rose 22.9% to $55.39 in pre-market trading.
  • HC Wainwright & Co. cut the price target on Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) from $80 to $55. Sage Therapeutics shares fell 0.2% to $43.50 in pre-market trading.
  • Raymond James raised T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) price target from $151 to $158. T-Mobile US shares rose 3.2% to $119.50 in pre-market trading.
  • Stifel lifted the price target on Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS) from $84 to $90. Scientific Games shares fell 3.6% to close at $82.60 on Tuesday.
  • Telsey Advisory Group boosted Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) price target from $25 to $32. Under Armour shares rose 0.6% to $25.74 in pre-market trading.
  • DA Davidson raised the price target on The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) from $393 to $439. Estée Lauder shares rose 0.1% to $338.90 in pre-market trading.
  • Keybanc reduced the price target for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) from $120 to $100. Activision Blizzard shares dipped 12.4% to $68.07 in pre-market trading.

Benzinga

Dillard's Shares Jump On Solid Sales, Margin Growth In Q3

Dillard’s Inc (NYSE: DDS) reported third-quarter FY21 net sales growth of 44.6% year-on-year to $1.48 billion. Total retail sales increased 47%. Comparable retail sales increased 48%, and the retail gross margin expanded 1010 basis points Y/Y to 46.7%. Compared to Q3 of 2019, total retail sales increased 9%. Comparable store...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

As Green Thumb's Shares Go Up Post Earnings, Analyst Says Stock Will Benefit From Cannabis Legalization

Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCQX:GTBIF) released its third-quarter results Thursday with revenue of $233.7 million, up by 48.7% year-over-year. Adjusted operating EBITDA grew 2.4% sequentially and 52.6% year-over-year to $81.2 million (34.7% of revenue). The report also highlighted a seventh consecutive quarter of positive cash flow from operations, delivering $82.8...
STOCKS
Benzinga

RBC Capital Raises TaskUs Price Target By 60% Post Q3 Results

RBC Capital analyst Daniel Perlin raised the price target on TaskUs Inc (NASDAQ: TASK) to $69 from $43, implying a 9% upside, and reiterated an Outperform. The company's Q3 EBITDA and revenue were at the high end of its pre-announced range, with organic growth of 64% accelerating from the 57% rate last quarter. The management also increased the FY21 outlook.
STOCKS
#T Mobile Us#Needham#Paycom Software#Payc#Svb Leerink#Exas#Avis Budget Group#Car#Zillow Group#Zg#Hc Wainwright Co#Sage Therapeutics#Tmus#Sgms#Telsey Advisory Group#Armour#Uaa#El#Activision Blizzard#Atvi
MarketWatch

Duolingo stock gains 8% after narrower-than-expected loss for company

Shares of Duolingo Inc. rose more than 8% in the extended session Wednesday after the language-learning app company reported a narrower-than-expected loss and sales that were above Wall Street expectations. Duolingo said it lost $29 million, or 98 cents a share, in the third quarter, compared with a net loss of $3.2 million, or 25 cents a share, in the prior-year quarter. The company pinned the wider loss on costs related to its IPO in July. Revenue rose 40% to $63.6 million, the company said. Analysts polled by FactSet expected Duolingo to post a loss of $1.02 a share on sales of $61 million. The stock ended the regular trading day up 0.9%. "Our performance during the third quarter was exceptional. We achieved record bookings and a record number of paid subscribers, with monthly and daily users also reaching all-time highs," co-founder and Chief Executive Luis von Ahn said in a statement.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Lulu's Fashion Lounge shares slide 18% in trading debut

Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc. shares slid 18% in their trading debut Thursday, after the company's initial public offernig priced at $16, the low end of its proposed range of $16 to $19. The online fast-fashion retailer sold 5.75 million shares, raising $92 million. Shares started trading on the Nasdaq on Thursday under the symbol "LVLU." In its prospectus, the Chico, Calif.-based company said it has been profitable this year and that one of its strengths is the ability to use "data to optimize almost all elements of our business," including product creation. Lulu's listed revenue of $54.5 million in the three months ended on Sept. 27, 2020, compared to estimated revenue between $104.5 million and $106.2 million for the three months ended on Oct. 3, 2021. It listed profit of $377,000 for the year-ago period and estimated profit between $3.3 million and $3.9 million for the current-year period. Goldman Sachs, Jefferies and BofA Securities acted as lead underwriters.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Benzinga

Analysts Bump Up ZipRecruiter Price Target Post Q3 Beat

Analysts bumped up price targets on ZipRecruiter Inc (NYSE:ZIP) following Q3 beat and solid Q4 and FY21 outlook. Raymond James analyst Aaron Kessler raised the price target to $45 from $40, implying 46% upside, and reiterated a Strong Buy following "strong" Q3 results and raised guidance. Kessler's positive fundamental view...
STOCKS
Benzinga

10 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI) stock rose 31.07% to $8.9 during Thursday’s regular session. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 86.0 million shares, making up 1582.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $77.6 million. Babcock...
STOCKS
Benzinga

10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal...
STOCKS
Benzinga

RBC Capital, Morgan Stanley Bump Up Equifax Price Target

RBC Capital analyst Ashish Sabadra raised the price target on Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) to $294 (an upside of 7%) from $270 and maintained a Sector Perform rating on the shares. Sabadra cites the company's long-term financial framework outlook and believes that the cloud transformation could yield a "sustainable" top-line growth in the projected 8%-12% range.
STOCKS
Benzinga

AMD, Expedia, Lululemon All Form This Bullish Pattern: How To Trade The Break

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc (NASDAQ: AMD), Expedia Group, Inc (NASDAQ: EXPE) and Lululemon Athletica, Inc (NASDAQ: LULU) have all settled into bullish flag patterns on the daily chart. The bull flag pattern is created with a sharp rise higher forming the pole, which is then followed by a consolidation pattern that brings the stock lower between a channel with parallel lines.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings For Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 6 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Marathon Oil. The company has an average price target of $20.33 with a high of $27.00 and a low of $16.00.
MARKETS
Benzinga

SoFi Beats On Earnings, Holds Onto Gains: Can It Break Yearly Highs? Option Analysis

What Happened: SoFi Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: SOFI) posted earnings on Wednesday beating EPS estimates with a 5-cent loss versus a 14-cent estimate, along with a beat on revenue of $277 million versus the $251 million estimate. As a result, the stock rocketed $3 higher towards $24 and has been consolidating at these levels since, suggesting short-term buying interest.
STOCKS
Benzinga

10 Communication Services Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Embraer Stock Flies As UBS Turns Bullish

UBS analyst Myles Walton upgraded Embraer SA (NYSE:ERJ) to Buy from Neutral and raised the price target to $24, from $16, suggesting a 40% upside. Walton says Embraer has struggled over the last several years with stagnant demand, inefficient operations, and negative free cash flow, "but that is changing." The...
STOCKS
