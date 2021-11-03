Laurinburg Exchange

LEAD program sends some offenders to rehab instead of jail

LUMBERTON — The work to divert people suffering with substance use disorders to rehab programs instead of jail cells continues through a partnership between the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office and District Attorney’s Office.

The Law Enforcement Assisted Diversion program started in May, according to sheriff’s Sgt. Hollis McNeill, the program’s supervisor. There are more than 20 people in the program and three people have completed it so far.

The LEAD program seeks to “address offenders who have a substance misuse disorder and who repeatedly engage in low-level criminal activity,” according to the Sheriff’s Office’s website.

The program is funded by a North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services grant in the amount of $282,387 dispersed over a 20-month period.

***

Lumbee Recognition Act passes U.S. House of Representatives

LUMBERTON — A state lawmaker feels confident the Lumbee Recognition Act that passed the U.S. House of Representatives could pass in the Senate.

A motion to reconsider the act was on the floor with no objection Monday. The act, also known as H.R.2758, passed the U.S. House of Representatives in a 357 to 59 vote and was sent to the Senate for a vote. The Senate has received the act and can either bring it directly to the floor or refer it to the Senate Committee on Indian Affairs for debate and possible changes to the text of the act. If the vote passes the Senate chambers, it will be placed on the desk of the U.S. president.

“This bill extends federal recognition to the Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina and makes its members eligible for the services and benefits provided to members of federally recognized tribes,” according to Congress.gov.

Tribal members in Robeson, Cumberland, Hoke, and Scotland counties would receive benefits if the bill becomes law.

***

Incumbent mayor ousted by councilman in Rockingham

ROCKINGHAM — There are two changes at mayor in local municipalities.

In Rockingham, Mayor Pro Tem John Hutchinson has defeated Rockingham Mayor Steve Morris and challenger Michael McRae and challenger Brenda Capel has defeated Ellerbe Mayor Fred Cloninger.

The candidates who secured another term before any votes were cast due to a lack of competition were: Hamlet Mayor Bill Bayless, Councilman Eddie Martin and Mayor Pro Tem Jesse McQueen, along with Hoffman Mayor Tommy Hart. Ellerbe Councilman John Sears Jr. is also running unopposed for his first full term after replacing Joe Grooms who resigned last winter.

There were 551 votes cast in the early voting period out of the total 10,340 eligible voters, or 5.33% of the electorate. At the end of the night, 1,586 voters cast their ballots in the county, for 15.34% of the electorate. In the 2019 local elections, 18.5% of the electorate came out to vote, according to the state Board of Election’s website.

***

Free pet vaccinations, microchipping set for Saturday

LUMBERTON — Best Friends Animal Society and its partners will host a free pet vaccination and microchip clinic Saturday.

The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at West Lumberton Baptist Church, located at 2320 W. Fifth St.

The animal society’s goal is to vaccinate up to 300 animals. The clinic will operate on a first-come, first-served basis.

Other animal rescues also will be on site. Saving Grace Dog Rescue Robeson County will offer rabies vaccinations. There is no cost associated with the services and there are no household limits.

Additionally, clients can register their pets for free spay and neuter operations. The limits are two animals per household.

