CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Robeson County, NC

Laurinburg Exchange

By Laurinburg Exchange
Laurinburg Exchange
Laurinburg Exchange
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00t6uL_0clATtzc00

LEAD program sends some offenders to rehab instead of jail

LUMBERTON — The work to divert people suffering with substance use disorders to rehab programs instead of jail cells continues through a partnership between the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office and District Attorney’s Office.

The Law Enforcement Assisted Diversion program started in May, according to sheriff’s Sgt. Hollis McNeill, the program’s supervisor. There are more than 20 people in the program and three people have completed it so far.

The LEAD program seeks to “address offenders who have a substance misuse disorder and who repeatedly engage in low-level criminal activity,” according to the Sheriff’s Office’s website.

The program is funded by a North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services grant in the amount of $282,387 dispersed over a 20-month period.

***

Lumbee Recognition Act passes U.S. House of Representatives

LUMBERTON — A state lawmaker feels confident the Lumbee Recognition Act that passed the U.S. House of Representatives could pass in the Senate.

A motion to reconsider the act was on the floor with no objection Monday. The act, also known as H.R.2758, passed the U.S. House of Representatives in a 357 to 59 vote and was sent to the Senate for a vote. The Senate has received the act and can either bring it directly to the floor or refer it to the Senate Committee on Indian Affairs for debate and possible changes to the text of the act. If the vote passes the Senate chambers, it will be placed on the desk of the U.S. president.

“This bill extends federal recognition to the Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina and makes its members eligible for the services and benefits provided to members of federally recognized tribes,” according to Congress.gov.

Tribal members in Robeson, Cumberland, Hoke, and Scotland counties would receive benefits if the bill becomes law.

***

Incumbent mayor ousted by councilman in Rockingham

ROCKINGHAM — There are two changes at mayor in local municipalities.

In Rockingham, Mayor Pro Tem John Hutchinson has defeated Rockingham Mayor Steve Morris and challenger Michael McRae and challenger Brenda Capel has defeated Ellerbe Mayor Fred Cloninger.

The candidates who secured another term before any votes were cast due to a lack of competition were: Hamlet Mayor Bill Bayless, Councilman Eddie Martin and Mayor Pro Tem Jesse McQueen, along with Hoffman Mayor Tommy Hart. Ellerbe Councilman John Sears Jr. is also running unopposed for his first full term after replacing Joe Grooms who resigned last winter.

There were 551 votes cast in the early voting period out of the total 10,340 eligible voters, or 5.33% of the electorate. At the end of the night, 1,586 voters cast their ballots in the county, for 15.34% of the electorate. In the 2019 local elections, 18.5% of the electorate came out to vote, according to the state Board of Election’s website.

***

Free pet vaccinations, microchipping set for Saturday

LUMBERTON — Best Friends Animal Society and its partners will host a free pet vaccination and microchip clinic Saturday.

The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at West Lumberton Baptist Church, located at 2320 W. Fifth St.

The animal society’s goal is to vaccinate up to 300 animals. The clinic will operate on a first-come, first-served basis.

Other animal rescues also will be on site. Saving Grace Dog Rescue Robeson County will offer rabies vaccinations. There is no cost associated with the services and there are no household limits.

Additionally, clients can register their pets for free spay and neuter operations. The limits are two animals per household.

From Champion Media reports

Comments / 0

Related
wfxrtv.com

What Youngkin’s parole board promise signals for Virginia’s criminal justice system

RICHMOND, VA. (WRIC) — The future of Virginia’s current Parole Board is in limbo and looking grim for its current members. Governor-elect Glenn Youngkin promises to fire and replace the board after an investigation last year found its members weren’t following the board’s own rules. Attorney General-elect Jason Miyares also says his office will re-investigate what happened.
VIRGINIA STATE
treatmentmagazine.com

What Is Meth?

The drug is no relic of the past—it’s a problem of the present that seems to be worsening by the day. With the opioid epidemic continuing to spread across the country and our most familiar cultural touchstone for methamphetamine being a decade-old television series (Breaking Bad), meth may feel like a problem from a different era. But an overdose rate in recent years that has tripled—to more than 15,000 deaths in 2019—says otherwise.
CHINA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lumberton, NC
Rockingham, NC
Health
County
Robeson County, NC
City
Ellerbe, NC
Lumberton, NC
Health
State
North Carolina State
City
Rockingham, NC
City
Cumberland, NC
theeastcountygazette.com

Biden Vaccine Rule Frozen By An Appeals Court

An appeals court in the United States has frozen, on Saturday, the Biden administration’s attempt to have employees of U.S. companies with 100 or more employees who work in the U.S. get vaccinated against COVID-19 or get tested every week. The appeals court cited “grave statutory and constitutional” concerns with...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Senate#Senate President#The Sheriff S Office#H R 2758#The Senate Committee#Congress Gov
Laurinburg Exchange

Laurinburg Exchange

ROWLAND —The Rowland Board of Commissioners amended the town’s budget Tuesday to include money received from the American Rescue Plan. “The town staff has been discussed these funds for the past several months and now the funds are in the town’s bank account,” Town Clerk David Townsend said during the regular meeting of the Board of Commissioners.
LAURINBURG, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Mental Health
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Department of Health
Laurinburg Exchange

First dirt is turned on new community center

LAUREL HILL — Scotland County government officials joined together on Friday to “move some dirt” and officially kick off the process to start building the new Laurel Hill Community Center. In January 2020, Laurel Hill residents banded together and attended a Scotland County Board of Commissioners meeting to speak on...
LAUREL HILL, NC
Laurinburg Exchange

A focuson 2020murder

LAUREL HILL — It’s been nearly a year since a body was found in a remote area of Laurel Hill and detectives with the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office are still looking for answers. It was on Dec. 17, 2020, around 9:35 p.m. that deputies arrived on the scene at Cliff...
LAUREL HILL, NC
Laurinburg Exchange

IMPORTANT TOOL

LAURINBURG — After years of trying to get the program back up and running, Scotland Crimestoppers is officially active in the community. The anonymous tip line went live Monday and local law enforcement hopes it will be the key to putting some criminals behind bars. The Scotland Crimestoppers originally began...
LAURINBURG, NC
Laurinburg Exchange

Laurinburg Exchange

BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. — The Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a Bennettsville man after two children were attacked by his pit bull in Bennettsville. According to Lt. Trevor Murphy, deputies responded to Danny Thomas Circle on Oct. 22 about a dog bite. Upon arrival, law enforcement met with the complainant, who advised that while her two young children were playing in the yard, a neighbor’s dog ran onto the property and attacked the children.
BENNETTSVILLE, SC
Laurinburg Exchange

Pierce announces re-election plans

WAGRAM — On Tuesday, State Rep. Garland Pierce, D-Scotland, announced that he is running for re-election to another term in the legislature to represent Scotland County and Hoke County in the North Carolina General Assembly. “I’m proud to announce that I will be filing for re-election in House District 48,...
SCOTLAND COUNTY, NC
Laurinburg Exchange

Laurinburg Exchange

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
499K+
Views
ABOUT

Laurinburg Exchange

 https://www.laurinburgexchange.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy