The latest model in the X-Pro series, the Fujifilm X-Pro3 goes further than its predecessors in recreating a traditional camera feel. Not only does this interchangeable lens mirrorless camera offer a rangefinder style hybrid eyelevel viewfinder - but it hides away its main LCD screen. The idea is that, with the screen needed to be opened up before being used to review you shots - you won't be tempted to look at your pictures after every exposure. This recreates something of the mystery of the days of film, perhaps - but also means you can concentrate on taking your next picture.

ELECTRONICS ・ 8 DAYS AGO