In early 2021, CNN reported that McDonald's had rolled out a test version of an AI voice ordering system at ten restaurant drive-thrus in the Chicago area. The new initiative used technology from two companies McDonald's acquired in 2019 — Dynamic Yield, a company centered around using digital menu boards to cater to individual customers; and Apprente, a startup focused on voice recognition technology designed to take orders at restaurant drive-thrus. Since the acquisition, Apprente has been rebranded as McD Tech Labs and was purchased by IBM. IBM hopes to help further develop and expand AI drive-thru technologies through its partnership with the popular fast food eatery (via CNBC).

BUSINESS ・ 14 DAYS AGO