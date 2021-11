The Miami Dolphins take on the Baltimore ravens on Thursday Night Football, if there is one thing we all learned over the weekend is that any given sunday your team can get punched in the mouth. Wether you’re the Rams going up against a Derrick Henry-less Titans, or the Cowboys #1 ranked offense going up against the depleted Broncos, or even the Bills who were seen as a top contender getting shut down by Jacksonville’s Josh Allen. Anybody can get it. We’re going to break down 3 things to look out for against the Ravens.

NFL ・ 2 HOURS AGO