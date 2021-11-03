CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lady Gaga had “psychological difficulty” leaving behind her ‘House of Gucci’ character

By Syndicated Content
q957.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLady Gaga throws herself 100% into everything she does, and her starring role in the upcoming movie House of Gucci is no exception. Gaga tells British Vogue that while portraying Patrizia Reggiani — who was convicted of putting a hit on her ex, Maurizio Gucci — she went so deep into...

