WHEELING, Ill. - A 21-year-old mother who was found murdered in Wheeling this week was strangled to death, according to autopsy results released Thursday afternoon. An autopsy conducted by the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office determined Ja'Nya Murphy died as a result of asphyxiation due to strangulation. Her death was ruled a homicide. Murphy was discovered during a well-being check by Wheeling police after she failed to report to work on Tuesday.

WHEELING, IL ・ 23 HOURS AGO