CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

22-Year-Old Killed In Kensington Overnight Shooting, Philadelphia Police Say

By CBS3 Staff
CBS Philly
CBS Philly
 8 days ago

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — An overnight shooting in Philadelphia’s Kensington neighborhood left a 22-year-old man dead early Wednesday morning, according to police. The incident happened near 300 East Tusculum Street around 3 a.m.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3or99T_0clASnh100

The department said an officer heard gunshots and arrived on scene shortly after. That’s where they found a 22-year-old in the street with at least one gunshot wound to his head.

He was pronounced at the scene.

Chief Inspector Scott Small told CBS3 two shots were fired from a semi-automatic weapon.

There is no word on a motive at this time.

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS Philly

Man Shot And Killed While Driving Through Philadelphia’s Harrowgate Neighborhood, Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A man is dead after he was shot while driving through Philadelphia’s Harrowgate neighborhood, according to police. The shooting happened on East Tioga Street near J Street just after 3 a.m. Thursday. According to Philadelphia police, the victim was shot earlier and managed to drive away before crashing into other cars. The victim hit three vehicles before coming to a stop. Authorities originally responded to the location for a car crash. The victim, who police said is 24-years-old, was pronounced dead at the scene. CBS3 was at the scene and saw several bullet holes in the victim’s car. Police said the car was hit at least three times by gunfire. Authorities are still searching for the original crime scene. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Suspects Fire 11 Shots At Unmarked Philadelphia Police Car, Officer Hurt During Ambush

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The search is on for two suspects who Philadelphia police say ambushed officers, firing 11 shots at an unmarked police car and injuring an officer inside. The shooting happened around 9 a.m. Wednesday, near 30th and Dauphin Streets, in the Strawberry Mansion area. The incident unfolded when plainclothes officers noticed a vehicle driving erratically and tried to pull over the vehicle. The suspects turned near Dauphin Street, and that’s when the department said one of the suspects opened fire right at the unmarked car, hitting the vehicle 11 times. Chief Inspector Scott Small told CBS3 the injuries to the officer,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

13-Year-Old Girl Walking Dog Struck By Vehicle In West Oak Lane, Philadelphia Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 13-year-old girl walking her dog was struck by a vehicle in West Oak Lane Wednesday night, police say. It happened at the intersection of 66th Avenue and North Smedley Street around 6:30 p.m. Police say a driver in a black Mazda SUV struck the teen while she was crossing the street with her dog. The girl is currently in critical condition at St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Child, Woman Dead After Being Struck By Vehicle In Philadelphia’s West Oak Lane Section, Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Two pedestrians — an approximately 6-year-old boy and a woman believed to be in her 30s — were struck and killed by a car Wednesday afternoon in Philadelphia’s West Oak Lane section, police say. The incident occurred in the 1600 block of Haines Street around 3:30 p.m. Police say a 49-year-old man was driving a Mercury, traveling westbound on 16th street, and drifted onto the sidewalk and hit the child and woman. The victims were rushed to Albert Einstein Medical Center and both were pronounced dead. The operator of the car remained on the scene, according to officials. The driver and passenger of the Mercury were both taken to Einstein for minor injuries. No arrests have been made at this time.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Philadelphia, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
CBS Philly

Police: 14-Year-Old Boy Shot Six Times In North Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say a 14-year-old boy was shot six times in North Philadelphia Tuesday evening. It happened on the 2000 block of North 7th Street around 5:20 p.m. Police say the boy was shot twice in the head, twice in the heel and twice in the calf. He is currently in stable condition, according to police. No arrests have been made. Police say a BB gun was recovered from the victim. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Police Searching For Suspect Who Allegedly Opened Fire On Another Car In Center City In October

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police hope someone recognizes a driver who allegedly shot at another car after a crash in October. The shooting happened on Oct. 29 just before 4:30 p.m. at South 21st and Market Streets in Center City. Investigators say the suspect was driving a silver Dodge Charger with a temporary license tag. It came in contact with another car. The suspect pulled over, demanded cash from the other driver, shot that driver’s tire, then drove away. Police say the suspect’s vehicle may be missing the rear bumper cover and has a dent in the rear trunk lid. The temporary plate had the numbers 38-66-761.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

62-Year-Old Hospitalized After Being Shot Four Times In North Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 62-year-old man is in critical condition after Philadelphia police say he was shot four times in North Philadelphia. This happened around 7:17 a.m. in the 2400 block of North Cleveland Street. The department said the man was hit three times in the right arm and once in the lower body. Emergency personnel took him to the hospital. There have been no arrests in the incident. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

FBI Joins Search For Missing 10-Year-Old Philadelphia Girl Qadr Williams

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A candlelight vigil was held in Mount Airy Wednesday night as a community prays for the safe return of a missing 10-year old girl. Qadr Williams has been missing for three weeks. Candles sparking hope for the safe return of Qadr. Investigators say the 10-year old was last seen on her way to Houston School in Mount Airy three weeks ago. Philadelphia police confirm the FBI is involved in the investigation. “We had multiple days where we went out and handed out flyers in the community,” Houston Home and School Co-President Emily Pugliese said. “We live right near where she lives....
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Philadelphia Police#Gun Violence
CBS Philly

Deadly Center City Shooting at LOVE Park Has Residents Feeling Unsafe: ‘It Doesn’t Feel The Same’

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 43-year-old security guard working at Christmas Village at LOVE Park is facing murder charges. Police say Gregory Thomas opened fire on and killed Ryan Groff, 29, of Lancaster, Pennsylvania after an altercation in the park. Christmas Village is set to open up in LOVE Park next week. But this latest incident has people questioning if they want to be here at all. “I used to feel really comfortable walking everywhere and now, I’m uneasy and it didn’t used to be,” Arienne Thaw, who lives in Center City, said. People say they are uneasy in one of Philadelphia’s busiest tourist attractions....
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Deptford Police Searching For Hit-And-Run Driver Who Left Ryan Harley Fighting For Life, His Loved Ones ‘Broken’

DEPTFORD TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — Deptford police are trying to help a family desperate to find the driver who hit a father of three crossing the road and never stopped. The victim, 33-year-old Ryan Harley, remains on life support at Cooper University Hospital days after the hit-and-run. The victim’s family tells Eyewitness News that Ryan Harley was actually on the phone with his mom when he was hit. They say she heard a horn blare, her son scream, “wait, wait,” and then a crash followed by silence on the line. Now, they’re hoping someone may see this and say something. “She was...
DEPTFORD TOWNSHIP, NJ
CBS Philly

Preliminary Hearings Postponed For Suspects In Deadly Assault Outside Pat’s Steaks

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The preliminary hearings for the two men charged in the deadly September beating outside Pat’s Steaks are now postponed until January. The judge did not say why they hearings would be delayed until next year. Omar Arce, 32, and 33-year-old Jose Alberto Flores-Huerta face murder charges in the death of 28-year-old Isidro Cortes. Police said the New York man was beaten to death outside the South Philadelphia restaurant after an argument turned into a brawl. Family members told CBS3 he was in town for a soccer game. Arce and Flores-Huerta will now appear in court January 26.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Sanitation Worker Injured In Hit-And-Run In Philadelphia’s Parkside Section

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police are looking for a black Dodge Charger with damage to the passenger side after it hit a sanitation worker. It happened around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday near the corner of 52nd and Jefferson Streets in the city’s Parkside section. Police say the worker was loading trash into the parked sanitation truck when a Dodge Charger crashed into the truck and the worker. The driver then took off. The 37-year-old worker is in stable condition with a leg injury. If you have any information on this incident, call police.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Philly

Cheltenham Police Searching For Armed Man Who Impersonated Police Officer During Walmart Robbery

CHELTENHAM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — Cheltenham Township police are searching for this man. They say he committed armed robbery and impersonated a police officer. Police say the suspect, who had a gun, threatened employees at the Walmart in Glenside on Nov. 4. Police say he told employees he was a cop before stealing from the store. The suspect fled in a white Chevy work-style van with decals and stickers on the back and a Chevy decal on the windshield. If you have any information, call police.
CHELTENHAM TOWNSHIP, PA
CBS Philly

Man Shot, Killed In Philadelphia’s Kingsessing Neighborhood Identified As Aaron Greene, Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 29-year-old man was shot and killed Sunday night in Philadelphia’s Kingsessing neighborhood. Police identified the victim as Aaron Greene.  The shooting happened around 11 p.m. on the 5300 block of Malcolm Street. The victim was found in a car with a gunshot wound in his chest, according to officials. He was transported to Presbyterian Medical Center and pronounced dead at 11:35 p.m. Police say a gun was recovered on the scene. As of Monday morning, there’s no word on a motive and no arrests have been made in the case. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Woman Critically Injured After Double Shooting In North Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A woman is fighting for her life after a double shooting in North Philadelphia, according to Philadelphia police. The shooting happened in the 2700 block of North Darien Street. Police said the 25-year-old woman was shot three times just before 5:30 Sunday night. The second victim, a 20-year-old man, was hit once in the ankle. There have been no arrests. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Man, 3 Teens Injured In Shooting In Philadelphia’s Feltonville Section

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A man and three teens were shot in Philadelphia’s Feltonville section Monday morning, police say. The shooting occurred just before 11 a.m. at 200 E. Louden Street. The Feltonville Intermediate School and Feltonville Schools of Arts/Sciences were both in lockdown until 11:47 a.m. due to the gunfire, according to officials. Police say three victims — a 17-year-old boy and two 18-year-old men — were exiting a corner store when they were shot at. The 17-year-old was shot once in his left leg, while the 18-year-olds were both shot in their right thigh. A 29-year-old man also suffered a graze wound to his left shin as the three victims attempted to escape the gunfire by running down the street. All four of the victims are in stable condition, police say. They were all transported by either private vehicle or medic to Temple University Hospital. No arrests have been made and no weapon has been recovered. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Customers Stunned After Apparent Murder-Suicide Outside West Philadelphia Target

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A woman and man are dead after an apparent murder-suicide outside a Target in River Park, according to Philadelphia police. This happened at 4000 Monument Road around in West Philadelphia 12:44 p.m. Sunday. The department said the man drove to the location in a blue Lexus. He shot the woman in the head before shooting himself, police said. Both were pronounced dead at the scene. There were customers inside the store at the time of the incident, and bystanders told CBS3 there were stunned this happened in their area. ‘That’s shocking,” customer Ralph Stanley said, also explaining these types of...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

New Jersey Man Sentenced To 3 And A Half Years In Prison For Assaulting Officer At Jan. 6 Capitol Riot

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A New Jersey man has been sentenced to three and a half years in prison for assaulting a police officer during the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol. Scott Fairlamb, 44, pleaded guilty in August to assaulting an officer. Video shows Fairlamb at the Capitol that day. During Wednesday’s sentencing, he tearfully asked the court for mercy. Fairlamb’s attorney argued that his client no longer believes in the ideology that inspired him to take part in the riot. Fairlamb’s sentence is the longest yet for a Capitol rioter.  
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Philly

2 People Shot In Southampton Township Trailer Park, Neighbors Say Resident Had Restraining Order Against Ex-Boyfriend

SOUTHAMPTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — Two people were injured in a shooting at a Southampton trailer park in Burlington County early Tuesday morning. The incident unfolded just after 5:30 a.m. Officers arrived at the James Avenue home after reports of a shooting. Police were on scene for hours – going in and out of the home. Authorities at one point climbed atop the roof to take photo evidence. Very little information is known surrounding the double shooting, but neighbors tell CBS3 the woman that lives in the home was recently estranged from her boyfriend after an altercation and restraining order. Law enforcement continue...
SOUTHAMPTON TOWNSHIP, NJ
CBS Philly

2 Men Injured After Shooting Inside Crescentville Home, Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Two men are recovering after being shot inside a Crescentville home Sunday afternoon. The shooting happened in the 5900 block of Tabor Avenue around 2:19 p.m. Philadelphia police said a 25-year-old man was shot in the stomach and drove himself to the hospital. The second victim, a 21-year-old, arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound to his left foot. He told emergency personnel he wasn’t aware he was shot. Officials described both men as being in stable condition. The shooting is still under investigation. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

CBS Philly

Philadelphia, PA
46K+
Followers
17K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 3 is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Bringing you news, sports, weather, in Philadelphia.

 https://philadelphia.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy