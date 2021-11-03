22-Year-Old Killed In Kensington Overnight Shooting, Philadelphia Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — An overnight shooting in Philadelphia’s Kensington neighborhood left a 22-year-old man dead early Wednesday morning, according to police. The incident happened near 300 East Tusculum Street around 3 a.m.

The department said an officer heard gunshots and arrived on scene shortly after. That’s where they found a 22-year-old in the street with at least one gunshot wound to his head.

He was pronounced at the scene.

Chief Inspector Scott Small told CBS3 two shots were fired from a semi-automatic weapon.

There is no word on a motive at this time.

