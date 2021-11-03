CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lecture Capture Systems Market Boosting the Growth Worldwide | Kaltura, Echo360, Panopto

A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "Lecture Capture Systems Market Outlook to 2026. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Lecture Capture Systems Market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Lecture Capture Systems Market and...

Chancellor: China’s economic miracle is ending

LONDON, Nov 11 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Chinese President Xi Jinping has a better understanding of the economic challenges facing his country than most investors. In recent years, the leader-for-life has warned of the dangers posed by the real estate bubble, excessive debt levels, widespread corruption and rising inequality. These problems are not unique to the People’s Republic. In the past, every country in the region that adopted the so-called Asian development model has faced similar problems. Xi’s dilemma is that there is no easy way for China to surmount them.
Digital Signature Market ,Growing Demand, Industry Synopsis, Opportunities and Analysis 2021 to 2030

Digital Signature Market Growth 2021-2030 , Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider Digital Signature Marketand compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis,Digital Signature Market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence. Get complete Report (Including Full TOC, 100+ Tables & Figures, and Chart). - In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Outbreak Impact Analysis & Situation by Region.
Die attach materials Market: An Exclusive Study on Upcoming Trends and Growth Opportunities

Opportunities in the die attach materials market have evolved through a number of stages. Lucintel has found the future of this market to be promising; the die attaches materials market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3% to 4%. In this market, polymer is expected to remain the largest material, and films segment is expected to remain the largest product type. Players can benefit from the available opportunities like an increasing demand for semiconductor industry.
Wireless Charging Market Size, Share & Trends Market 2021 | Trends, Share, Research Report Study and Industry Analysis, Forecast to 2030

Wireless Charging Market Growth 2021-2030 , Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider Wireless Charging Marketand compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Wireless Charging Market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence. Get complete Report (Including Full TOC, 100+ Tables & Figures, and Chart). - In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Outbreak Impact Analysis & Situation by Region.
Transportation and Logistics Market Outlook 2021: Big Things are Happening

HTF MI Published Latest Global Transportation and Logistics Market Study that provides by in-depth analysis about current scenario, the Market size, demand, growth pattern, trends, and forecast. Revenue for Transportation and Logistics Market has grown substantially over the six years to 2020 as a result of strengthening macroeconomic conditions and healthier demand, however with current economic slowdown Industry Players are seeing big impact in operations and identifying ways to keep momentum. Transportation and Logistics Market estimates rely extensively on both the volume and value and due to slowdown price fluctuation in widening demand and supply gap.
Financial Statement Fraud Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants Digital Resolve, BioCatch, Kount, Signifyd

Financial statement fraud basically consists of overstating assets, revenues and profits and understating liabilities, expenses and losses. It is basically the wrong presentation of the financial condition of an enterprise accomplished through the intentional misstatement or disclosures in the financial statements to cheat financial statement users. The Association of Certified Fraud Examiners (ACFE) defines this accounting fraud as "deception or misrepresentation that an individual or entity makes knowing that the misrepresentation could result in some unauthorized benefit to the individual or to the entity or some other party."
Automation-as-a-Service Market- Major Technology Giants in Buzz Again | Kofax, UiPath, Automation Anywhere

HTF MI Published Latest COVID-19 Outbreak-Global Automation-as-a-Service Market Study that provides by in-depth analysis about current scenario, the Market size, demand, growth pattern, trends, and forecast. Revenue for COVID-19 Outbreak- Automation-as-a-Service Market has grown substantially over the six years to 2020 as a result of strengthening macroeconomic conditions and healthier demand, however with current economic slowdown Industry Players are seeing big impact in operations and identifying ways to keep momentum. COVID-19 Outbreak- Automation-as-a-Service Market estimates rely extensively on both the volume and value and due to slowdown price fluctuation in widening demand and supply gap.
SOC as a Service Market Net Worth is US$ 4.71 billion and Forecasts by 2027 | Key Players are: Blackstratus, Cygilant, Thales-e- security, Alert Logic, Proficio, Netmagic Solutions, Arctic Wolf Networks, AQM Technologies, Suma Soft

Intelligencemarketreport.com Publish a New Market Research Report on "SOC as a Service Market - Global Research Report 2021-2027". SOC as a service Market is valued approximately USD 4.71 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 28.6 % over the forecast period 2021-2027. SOC or Security Operation Centre functions within an organization employing people, processes and technology to monitor security posture while detecting, preventing, analyzing and responding to cyber security incidents. Growing trend of WFH increasing cyber attacks has led the adoption of soc AS Service Market across the forecast period. For Instance, in 2020, a major cyber attack by a group backed by a foreign government penetrated thousands of organsations globally including multiple parts of US federal government leading to a series of data breaches , .(Increasing venture capital funding) However, lack of trust among enterprises to allow full control of system architecture to SOC as a service provider impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2021-2027. Also, with the increasing mandate to follow regulatory and data protective directives for cyber defence, has led the adoption & demand for SOC as a service market is likely to increase the market growth during the forecast period.
Telecom Managed Services Market Analysis | 2021 Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2030

Telecom Managed Services Market Growth 2021-2030 , Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider Telecom Managed Services Market and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Telecom Managed Services Market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence. Get complete Report (Including Full TOC, 100+ Tables & Figures, and Chart). - In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Outbreak Impact Analysis & Situation by Region.
Cattle Feed and Feed Additives Market to See Huge Growth by 2026 | Cargill, ADM, Alltech

A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "Cattle Feed and Feed Additives Market Outlook to 2026. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Cattle Feed and Feed Additives Market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Cattle Feed and Feed Additives Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
Succession Planning Management Software Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants TalentQuest, Ultimate Software, SumTotal Systems, Cornerstone

Succession planning software helps organizations to prepare for identifying and developing employees to fit and fill the exact positions. This will help support employees' career goals and smoother the business operations. This software helps to prepare a clear direction in the employee's career for high-performing. This Succession helps the HR departments of businesses to reach decisions about how to replace outgoing executives and other important employees.
Data Backup and Recovery Software Market is Booming Worldwide | Dell Technologies, Cohesity, IBM

A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "Data Backup and Recovery Software Market Outlook to 2026. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Data Backup and Recovery Software Market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Data Backup and Recovery Software Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
Silicon on Insulator (SOI) Market to Set New Growth Story | Soitec, SUMCO, NXP Semiconductors

A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "Silicon on Insulator (SOI) Market Outlook to 2026. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Silicon on Insulator (SOI) Market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Silicon on Insulator (SOI) Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
Carbon Fiber Filament Market By Material Type (PLS, PETG, Nylon) and By Application (Construction, Sports and Leisure, Marine) - Forecast 2021-2031

250 Pages of Market Study Conducted on the Carbon Fiber Filament Market by Fact.MR, a Market Research and Competitive Intelligence Provider Offers Vital Insights into Key Factors and its Consequent Impact on the Demand and Sales of the Carbon Fiber Filament over the Forecast Period 2021-2031. Carbon fiber filament may...
Luxury Carpets and Rugs Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2026 | Mohawk Industries, Fabrica International, Axminster Carpets

A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "Luxury Carpets and Rugs Market Outlook to 2026. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Luxury Carpets and Rugs Market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Luxury Carpets and Rugs Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
Submarine Communication Cables Market is Booming Worldwide | OCC, SubCom, General Cable Technologies

A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "Submarine Communication Cables Market Outlook to 2026. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Submarine Communication Cables Market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Submarine Communication Cables Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
Wearable Sensors Market 2030 Latest Insights, Growth Rate, Future Trends and Forecast | Top Key players

Wearable Sensors Market Growth 2021-2030 , Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider Wearable Sensors Marketand compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Wearable Sensors Market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence. Get complete Report (Including Full TOC, 100+ Tables & Figures, and Chart). - In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Outbreak Impact Analysis & Situation by Region.
Online Mens Clothing Rental Market is Gaining Momentum by key players Generation Tux, Menswearhouse, Le Tote

HTF MI Published Latest COVID-19 Outbreak-Global Online Mens Clothing Rental Market Study that provides by in-depth analysis about current scenario, the Market size, demand, growth pattern, trends, and forecast. Revenue for COVID-19 Outbreak- Online Mens Clothing Rental Market has grown substantially over the six years to 2020 as a result of strengthening macroeconomic conditions and healthier demand, however with current economic slowdown Industry Players are seeing big impact in operations and identifying ways to keep momentum. COVID-19 Outbreak- Online Mens Clothing Rental Market estimates rely extensively on both the volume and value and due to slowdown price fluctuation in widening demand and supply gap.
Cloud Directory Services Software Market Will Hit Big Revenues In Future | Tools4ever, Keystone Management Group, Oracle, Okta

As cloud adoption in IT continues to rise, vendors are introducing cloud directory offerings to space. Cloud directory services software is an implementation of identity management and directory solutions delivered through the cloud. Software help companies store information about individual identities and manage their lifecycles. Companies use these tools as they transition away from on-premise or locally operating identity management software. Cloud directory services solutions provide many simple integrations to help expedite identity management operations across different networks and applications. In an era of increased competition, faster development cycles, and new types of infrastructure and platforms, a cloud-based directory service software that can enable IT is well worth it.
Tiny House Market May See a Big Move | Giant Containers, MODS International, Honomobo

HTF MI Published Latest COVID-19 Outbreak-Global Tiny House Market Study that provides by in-depth analysis about current scenario, the Market size, demand, growth pattern, trends, and forecast. Revenue for COVID-19 Outbreak- Tiny House Market has grown substantially over the six years to 2020 as a result of strengthening macroeconomic conditions and healthier demand, however with current economic slowdown Industry Players are seeing big impact in operations and identifying ways to keep momentum. COVID-19 Outbreak- Tiny House Market estimates rely extensively on both the volume and value and due to slowdown price fluctuation in widening demand and supply gap.
