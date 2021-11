Ride-hailing giant Uber has struck a deal with Tesla that will give their drivers access to a clean air fund to buy or lease one of their EVs. First introduced in 2019, the clean air fee adds 4 cents to every passenger mile driven in London and has so far raised over $184 million. This fund is used to help Uber drivers get their own EV at a discounted price. So far models such as the Nissan Leaf and Kia Niro EV have been available as part of the program, but now Tesla’s EVs will be as well.

TRAFFIC ・ 4 DAYS AGO