Physics

Superconductor reveals new state of matter involving pairs of Cooper pairs

Physics World
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCool a material below its superconducting transition temperature and you’d expect it to start conducting electricity without resistance and expelling magnetic fields. But an international group of physicists has found that a certain kind of iron-based material doped with negative charges does the opposite at around the same temperature – producing...

physicsworld.com

Design Taxi

Scientists Fired Lasers Into Diamonds And Stumbled Upon A New State Of Matter

In school, kids are taught the three states of matter: solid, liquid, gas. And the biggest conundrum would be non-Newtonian fluids, which can be both liquids and solids. Oh, simpler days. Because now, a team of scientists from the University of Chicago is saying that that a “strange” new state of matter has been created in the lab, and it’s called “superionic ice.”
CHEMISTRY
Interesting Engineering

Scientists Detected a Mysterious Barrier Near the Center of the Galaxy

The center of our galaxy is a place you don't want to be. Conditions within the Milky Way's blindingly-bright center are identical to a colossal particle accelerator, according to new research recently published in Nature Communications. But something peculiar was also discovered: an unidentified mechanism that keeps cosmic rays from penetrating the gigantic cloud known as the central molecular zone.
ASTRONOMY
scitechdaily.com

Massive “Tsunami” of Gravitational Wave Detections Breaks Record

A team of international scientists, including researchers from The Australian National University (ANU), have unveiled the largest number of gravitational waves ever detected. The discoveries will help solve some of the most complex mysteries of the Universe, including the building blocks of matter and the workings of space and time.
ASTRONOMY
The Independent

Super-Earths pulled into strange vertical orbits - and scientists may finally know the mysterious force behind it

Astronomers have a new theory to explain a strange star system with planets that orbit it at a right-angle to each other.The researchers from the University of Geneva found that two of the planets vertically orbit a star 150 light-years away called HD3167, passing over its poles. A third planet revolves around its equator – and suggests there is an as-yet discovered force at work.The two vertically orbiting planets around HD3167 were discovered in 2016 and 2017 and are believed to be super-Earths (sized between Earth and Neptune). One moves around the star every 8.5 days, while the other takes...
ASTRONOMY
Phys.org

Fate of sinking tectonic plates revealed

Our world's surface is a jumble of jostling tectonic plates, with new ones emerging as others are pulled under. The ongoing cycle keeps our continents in motion and drives life on Earth. But what happens when a plate disappears into the planet's interior?. The question has long puzzled scientists because...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Real-time observation of Cooper pair splitting showing strong non-local correlations

Controlled generation and detection of quantum entanglement between spatially separated particles constitute an essential prerequisite both for testing the foundations of quantum mechanics and for realizing future quantum technologies. Splitting of Cooper pairs from a superconductor provides entangled electrons at separate locations. However, experimentally accessing the individual split Cooper pairs constitutes a major unresolved issue as they mix together with electrons from competing processes. Here, we overcome this challenge with the first real-time observation of the splitting of individual Cooper pairs, enabling direct access to the time-resolved statistics of Cooper pair splitting. We determine the correlation statistics arising from two-electron processes and find a pronounced peak that is two orders of magnitude larger than the background. Our experiment thereby allows to unambiguously pinpoint and select split Cooper pairs with 99% fidelity. These results open up an avenue for performing experiments that tap into the spin-entanglement of split Cooper pairs.
PHYSICS
ScienceAlert

Water Detected in Ancient, Distant Galaxy From The Beginnings of The Universe

Some of the ingredients necessary for life didn't take very long to emerge after the Universe winked into existence. According to a new analysis of a pair of galaxies at the dawn of time, water was present in the Universe just 780 million years after the Big Bang – when the Universe was just 5 percent of its current age. This suggests that, even though heavy elements were still relatively scarce, no time was wasted in the creation of molecules. The galaxies, at least as we see them after their light has traveled 12.88 billion years, are in the process of merging together...
ASTRONOMY
Physics World

Cooper pairs spotted above critical temperature for superconductivity

The most direct evidence so far that Cooper pairs of electrons can exist in a material above the critical temperature for superconductivity has been claimed by Koen Bastiaans and Milan Allan of Leiden University in the Netherlands and colleagues. Their work builds on previous research suggesting that electron pairs could be responsible for the mysterious pseudogap state in unconventional superconductors. In the new work, however, researchers have detected Cooper pairs in a superconductor above the critical temperature, but without a pseudogap.
PHYSICS
ScienceAlert

What Happens if 4 Electrons Join Up? A Brand New State of Matter Says a Recent Study

Almost 20 years after researchers first predicted electron quadruplets, evidence of their existence has been shown to occur in experimental setups, representing a brand new state of matter that opens up a whole new field of possibilities in physics. Technically what we're talking about here is fermionic quadrupling, referring to the type of particles involved and how they're interacting with each other. Now that scientists have found it, they can get to work on figuring out how to use it. If you think about superconductivity, where electrical resistance is zero, you need pairs of electrons – known as Cooper pairs – to form and...
PHYSICS
Phys.org

Discovery of segmented Fermi surface induced by Cooper pair momentum on a hybrid material platform

In a new report now published in Science, primary authors Zhen Zhu, Michal Papaj, and an international research team in physics, materials science, and condensed matter at the Jiao Tong University, China, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, U.S., and the Chinese Academy of Sciences discovered the Fermi surface of supercurrent-induced quasiparticles in a superconducting system for the first time. This discovery comes 50 years after the initial theoretical prediction was made by physicist Peter Fulde and revealed the impact of the finite Cooper pair momentum on the quasiparticle spectrum. In condensed matter physics, Cooper pairs are a pair of electrons with opposite spins loosely bound due to electron-lattice interactions. Superconductivity is based on their condensation to Bosonic states at low temperatures. The interplay of superconductivity and magnetic fields leads to the phenomenon of a 'segmented Fermi surface." A leading author of this work, MIT Professor of Physics Liang Fu, outlined the significance of this discovery.
PHYSICS
Physics World

How fast does sound travel through 2D materials? It depends on how their layers stack

A new ultrasound technique that measures the strength of atomic bonds within two-dimensional (2D) materials, as well as the weaker forces between layers, has shown that the velocity of sound within these materials depends on the layers’ stacking arrangement. The technique, which was developed by researchers in the UK, could be used to craft “designer” 2D compounds by stacking layers in different ways while monitoring their bonding forces and studying how these relate to the materials’ physical and chemical properties.
CHEMISTRY
Physics World

Superconductivity appears in novel hydride phases

Researchers in Russia and China have discovered superconductivity in two new phases of a hydride material at pressures much lower than those needed to stabilize other recently-discovered hydride superconductors. The work will aid the search for lower-pressure and potentially room-temperature superconductors. Superconductors are materials that conduct electricity without any resistance....
PHYSICS
Physics World

Processed wood can be moulded into complex 3D structures

Researchers in the US have developed a new technique that allows wood to be shaped into complex 3D structures. Shaoliang Xiao, Bing Hu and colleagues at the University of Maryland, have shown how useful components can be made by breaking down the molecular structures of wood cell walls, and then moulding the material into desirable shapes. The approach could allow the manufacture of components that are normally made from plastics and metals, but with far lower environmental impacts.
CHEMISTRY
scitechdaily.com

Ultra-Sensitive Deep Radio Images Reveal Thousands of Star-Forming Galaxies in Early Universe

An international team of astronomers has published the most sensitive images of the Universe ever taken at low radio frequencies, using the International Low Frequency Array (LOFAR). By observing the same regions of sky over and over again and combining the data to make a single very-long exposure image, the team has detected the faint radio glow of stars exploding as supernovae, in tens of thousands of galaxies out to the most distant parts of the Universe. A special issue of the scientific journal Astronomy & Astrophysics is dedicated to fourteen research papers describing these images and the first scientific results.
ASTRONOMY
Physics World

Magnetic oxides for water oxidation: magnetization, pinning effect and pH dependence

Join the audience for a live webinar at 3 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. EST on 15 December 2021 exploring recent progress in investigating the OER on magnetic oxides. The slow kinetics of the oxygen evolution reaction (OER) limits the overall efficiency of water electrolysis for hydrogen production. As spin-dependent kinetics exist in triplet oxygen production, the spin alignment in active OER catalysts is critical for reducing the kinetic barriers in OER.
CHEMISTRY
NBC News

After many centuries, research suggests new facets to the blinking ‘Demon Star’

Lauri Jetsu, an astrophysicist at the University of Helsinki, is following a tradition that may stretch back thousands of years. For more than a decade, he’s studied the bright star Algol, one of the most unusual stars in the sky, with its brightness visibly changing every few days. His research suggests those fluctuations have been noted since at least ancient Egyptian times, and he believes observations made more than 3,000 years ago can contribute to the modern scientific understanding of why Algol behaves as it does.
ASTRONOMY

