Oklahoma State

FOX40

Arik Armstead on his 49ers readiness for the playoffs following 38-13 thumping of Cardinals

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Following San Francisco’s 38-13 dominating win over the Cardinals on Sunday, 49ers defensive lineman Arik Armstead talks about San Francisco earning their 10th consecutive victory to close out the regular season, his moment with Arizona’s J.J. Watt, who played in his final NFL game, and the momentum heading into the postseason.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
WREG

Grizzlies spoil Conley, Gay return with 6th straight win

MEMPHIS – Desmond Bane had 24 points and nine assists, Tyus Jones added 21 points and the Memphis Grizzlies, playing without leading scorer Ja Morant, defeated the Utah Jazz 123-118 on Sunday. Jaren Jackson Jr. finished with 19 points, eight rebounds and five blocks as Morant was a late scratch with right thigh soreness. That […]
MEMPHIS, TN

