SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Following San Francisco’s 38-13 dominating win over the Cardinals on Sunday, 49ers defensive lineman Arik Armstead talks about San Francisco earning their 10th consecutive victory to close out the regular season, his moment with Arizona’s J.J. Watt, who played in his final NFL game, and the momentum heading into the postseason.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 30 MINUTES AGO