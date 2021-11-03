101 Films boards UK horror ‘Father Of Flies’ (exclusive)

Longtime colleagues and college friends Gabriel Govela (“Dark Rain”), Irma Deschamps (“Champs”) and Juan Carlos Montes have reunited to launch TresTresTres Films, a young, fresh independent production house based out of Mexico City.
The trio are currently participating in the Sanfic Industria Morbido Lab for feature genre projects with Govela’s hardcore horror project “Zarzal.” It’s one of six projects pitching to prospective investors, co-producers, sales agents and festival and market representatives with a chance to score budgetary backing and production support from Grupo Morbido founder and CEO Pablo Guisa.
In “Zarzal,” three childhood friends – Damián, Rocío and Elia – camp out...
