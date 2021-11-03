CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

101 Films boards UK horror ‘Father Of Flies’ (exclusive)

By Ben Dalton
Screendaily
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article101 Films International has boarded world sales on Ben Charles Edwards’ UK horror Father Of Flies, which it is launching at this week’s virtual American Film Market. The film debuted at North Hollywood Cinefest in the US...

www.screendaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Mexican Indie Production Company TresTresTres Films Launches with Morbido Lab Project ‘Zarzal’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Longtime colleagues and college friends Gabriel Govela (“Dark Rain”), Irma Deschamps (“Champs”) and Juan Carlos Montes have reunited to launch TresTresTres Films, a young, fresh independent production house based out of Mexico City. The trio are currently participating in the Sanfic Industria Morbido Lab for feature genre projects with Govela’s hardcore horror project “Zarzal.” It’s one of six projects pitching to prospective investors, co-producers, sales agents and festival and market representatives with a chance to score budgetary backing and production support from Grupo Morbido founder and CEO Pablo Guisa. In “Zarzal,” three childhood friends – Damián, Rocío and Elia – camp out...
MOVIES
Variety

‘Shoplifters’ Director Kore-eda Hirokazu Developing Series and Film for Netflix (EXCLUSIVE)

Kore-eda Hirokazu, the celebrated Japanese director of Palme d’Or winning film ‘Shoplifters,’ is developing multiple projects for Netflix. He is currently at work developing a big-budget film that he will direct and a series, where he will be the showrunner and direct some episodes. The moves expand Netflix’s current program to ramp up its live action Japanese content which is crucial for success in the local market and is also increasingly being watched by international audiences. Kore-eda gave away few details of the subject matter of the projects, but in a video message to the Netflix Japan Festival 2021 showcase on Wednesday...
MOVIES
Variety

‘Hidden Case of Ewan Forbes’ Book, About Scottish Trans Pioneer, to Be Adapted by Synchronicity Films (EXCLUSIVE)

“The Cry” producer Synchronicity Films has optioned the forthcoming non-fiction book, “The Hidden Case of Ewan Forbes: The Transgender Trial that Threatened to Upend the British Establishment,” with plans to develop a scripted miniseries. Produced alongside Brazen Productions, the series will be written by BAFTA-winning trans writer Sukey Fisher (“Soundproof”), who will adapt University of London professor Zoë Playdon’s upcoming hybrid of social history, biography and gender theory, which is published out of the U.K. this month by Bloomsbury Publishing and in the U.S. by Scribner. The book is based on the real story of Aberdonian doctor, farmer and baronet Ewan Forbes-Sempill...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sadie Frost
Person
Camilla Rutherford
Screendaily

UK’s Independent Cinema Office unveils 10 participants of Women’s Leadership programme (exclusive)

UK support organisation the Independent Cinema Office (ICO) has revealed the 10 senior managers selected to take part in its BFI Film Audience funded professional development programme, Women’s Leadership 2021-22. The participants for this year’s programme are Teanne Andrews, director of operations at We Are Parable; Sylvia Bednarz, partnership and...
MOVIES
SFGate

Czech Filmmaker Martin Kohout to Follow Velvet Revolution Film With 'Growth of the City' (EXCLUSIVE)

Czech director Martin Kohout will turn his focus to the housing crisis, Variety has learned, developing a new film under the working title “Growth of the City.”. “No city is able to solve the housing crisis without building new apartments, so they just become bigger and bigger – it’s an endless process. This idea of never-ending growth is something I would like to explore, because it also has to do with climate change. Instead of focusing on the problem, we are just doing more,” he says.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Horror Film#Uk#101 Films International#American Film Market#Quant
seattlepi.com

FiGa Films Picks Up Brazilian AIDS Film, 'The First Fallen' (EXCLUSIVE)

Miami-based sales and distribution company FiGa Films, led by Sandro Fiorin, has picked up worldwide sales rights to Brazilian AIDS inception drama “The First Fallen” (“Los Primeiros Soldados”) by Rodrigo de Oliveira. Set to world premiere at the Mannheim-Heidelberg Int’l Film Festival, where it will also vie for the top...
MOVIES
SFGate

Barbora Sliepkova to Follow Ji.hlava Winner 'Lines' With a Film About Dreams and 'Ecological Catastrophes' (EXCLUSIVE)

Barbora Sliepková’s “Lines,” about the everyday urban bustle of Bratislava, has already brought her the Opus Bonum award at Ji.hlava Intl. Documentary Festival and the Karlovy Vary Docs in Progress award. But the helmer is looking forward to taking a “little break” from the city, developing a film about dreams, and teaming up with Lucia Kašová and last year’s Ji.hlava winner Viera Čákanyová on a project about environmental issues under the working title “Ecological Catastrophes.”
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
New Haven Register

Sewati Audiovisual Boards Morbido Lab Standout 'Portraits' (EXCLUSIVE)

Up-and-coming Argentine production house Sewati Audiovisual has boarded “Portraits,” one of the most frightening titles pitching at this year’s Morbido Lab for genre projects within the framework of a rescheduled and in-person Sanfic Industria. Sewati joins original Buenos Aires-based producers Latitud Audiovisual, co-founded in 2017 by “Portraits” director Gabriel Musco...
MOVIES
SFGate

Latido Films Swoops on Madcap Comedy 'García y García' (EXCLUSIVE)

Madrid-based sales company Latido Films has acquired international rights to “García y García,” a “Trading Places”-style comedy that was the closing film at this year’s Malaga Film Festival. The announcement was made on Wednesday midway through this year’s American Film Market. The feature is the latest from Spain’s Ana Murugarren,...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Screendaily

Saban Films promotes Jonathan Saba to chief content officer (exclusive)

Saban Films has promoted SVP Jonathan Saba to chief content officer as he expands his oversight to encompass managing and monetising content as the company continues to grow its international footprint. Earlier this year the company finalised output deals with the likes of Splendid in Germany and Austria, Ace Entertainment...
MOVIES
Screendaily

Jinga Films adds supernatural thriller ‘An Unquiet Grave’ to AFM line-up (exclusive)

UK genre specialist Jinga Films has added Terence Krey’s completed supernatural thriller An Unquiet Grave to its AFM line-up. The film stars Boardwalk Empire’s Jacob A. Ware as a grieving husband who lost his wife in an accident. While visiting her grave, he meets her sister, played by Christine Nyland, and together they make a ghoulish pact to bring her back from the dead.
MOVIES
Screendaily

Ace Entertainment Films starts AFM sales on Mischa Barton mystery ’Invitation To A Murder’(exclusive)

LA-based Ace Entertainment Films will launch AFM sales on Mischa Barton crime mystery Invitation To A Murder, one of four titles on the company’s sales roster of in-house productions. Meanwhile French parent company Ace Entertainment has picked up French distribution rights from Culmination Productions to Anand Tucker’s upcoming Colin Firth...
MOVIES
Laredo Morning Times

China's Winsing Animation Debuts at AFM With 'GG Bond' Film in Tow (EXCLUSIVE)

Chinese Animation firm Winsing is participating in the American Film Market this year for the first time, stepping out to present its flagship “GG Bond” animated film series and its derivatives. The company is also seeking to introduce its subsidiary Iron Fan Studio, a CG animation studio established under Winsing...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy