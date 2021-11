Cyprus said Wednesday it would seek to suspend asylum applications to cope with an influx of irregular migrants entering the eastern Mediterranean island that it blames on Turkey. Data showed European Union member Cyprus was facing "demographic change" and "acute socio-economic effects" as a result the migrant crisis, said government spokesperson Marios Pelekanos. "A request will be submitted to the European Commission to take action in favour of the Republic of Cyprus, including granting it the right to suspend asylum applications by people entering the country illegally," he told reporters. The Republic of Cyprus says it has the highest number of first-time asylum applications among all 27 EU members relative to its population of roughly one million.

IMMIGRATION ・ 1 DAY AGO