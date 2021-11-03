North-Louisiana Based Southern Classic Chicken Planning to Open Two Lafayette Locations

Google Maps

Southern Classic Chicken , a successful north Louisiana chain of fried chicken restaurants, will be expanding into the Lafayette market soon, according to the company.

The Acadiana Advocate reports that physical locations have not yet been secured, but the plan is to have the first location open late next year followed by the second one shortly after that.

Both of the franchises will be owned and operated by Jessie and Amanda Fontenot along with their son, Brody.

The family, who lives in Rayne, currently own three Fat Pat’s Bar & Grill locations as part of their Ballgame LLC company. They want to open more locations and expand the Southern Classic Chicken brand across other markets.

Not familiar with Southern Classic Chicken? Let’s get to know the brand.

Southern Classic Chicken was founded in north Louisiana in 1989 and currently has 17 locations.

They offer a homestyle fried chicken made with a proprietary marinade and batter along with several classic side items such as Cajun rice, mashed potatoes and apple pie.

The company began franchising a couple of years ago.

It should be interesting to see where the two Lafayette restaurants will be located and also how it is received in a food-rich area that already has many great fried chicken joints.

Time will tell.