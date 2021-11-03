CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

North-Louisiana Based Southern Classic Chicken Planning to Open Two Lafayette Locations

By Jude Walker
99.9 KTDY
99.9 KTDY
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UCPVf_0clAQk7G00
Google Maps

Southern Classic Chicken , a successful north Louisiana chain of fried chicken restaurants, will be expanding into the Lafayette market soon, according to the company.

The Acadiana Advocate reports that physical locations have not yet been secured, but the plan is to have the first location open late next year followed by the second one shortly after that.

Both of the franchises will be owned and operated by Jessie and Amanda Fontenot along with their son, Brody.

The family, who lives in Rayne, currently own three Fat Pat’s Bar & Grill locations as part of their Ballgame LLC company. They want to open more locations and expand the Southern Classic Chicken brand across other markets.

Not familiar with Southern Classic Chicken? Let’s get to know the brand.

Southern Classic Chicken was founded in north Louisiana in 1989 and currently has 17 locations.

They offer a homestyle fried chicken made with a proprietary marinade and batter along with several classic side items such as Cajun rice, mashed potatoes and apple pie.

The company began franchising a couple of years ago.

It should be interesting to see where the two Lafayette restaurants will be located and also how it is received in a food-rich area that already has many great fried chicken joints.

Time will tell.

Click here to view photo gallery

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Lifestyle
Local
Louisiana Restaurants
Lafayette, LA
Food & Drinks
City
Rayne, LA
Lafayette, LA
Restaurants
State
Louisiana State
Lafayette, LA
Lifestyle
Local
Louisiana Food & Drinks
City
Lafayette, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fried Chicken#Chickens#North Louisiana#Food Drink#The Acadiana Advocate#Fat Pat#Bar Grill#Ballgame Llc#Cajun#Time
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
99.9 KTDY

99.9 KTDY

Lafayette, LA
32K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

99.9 KTDY plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://999ktdy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy