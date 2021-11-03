CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Sister Wives' Stars Christine Brown & Kody Brown Split Is 'No Shock': He 'Has Been Completed Devoted To Robyn', Says Source

By Aisling O'Connor
OK! Magazine
 8 days ago
'Sister Wives' Star Kody Brown Slams Meri On Estranged Couple's 30th Anniversary

Not everyone is shocked that Sister Wives' Christine Brown and Kody Brown split up.

The 49-year-old announced on Tuesday, November 2, that she and her husband of 25 years had called it quits.

"It’s no shock," an insider told Us Weekly. "She’s been in the process of leaving him for a while. The big reason why she split from him is because Kody has been completed devoted to Robyn [Brown] for the past five or six years. That hasn’t changed at all."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4C2kmn_0clAQQPc00
Source: @CHRISTINE_BROWNSW/INSTAGRAM; MEGA

"He was devoted to being polygamous so he kept that going for as long as he could," the insider explained. "He serves God and believes being polygamous is his way to heaven, so it’s not necessarily about having to be in love with all your wives. It’s about who else is as devoted as he is."

According to the source, the former flames "do not get along."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2q5fi8_0clAQQPc00
Source: @CHRISTINE_BROWNSW/INSTAGRAM

"[Christine’s] really hurting. She really loved Kody. She gave him her all in hope that he would love her," the source spilled. The insider noted that the coronavirus pandemic also played a role in the split.

"Kody has not been around at all," the source explained. "He used COVID-19 as a big excuse to not be around family. It’s been his ticket to freedom essentially. This destroyed Christine because she really tried to give her all to the marriage."

"Christine’s decision to leave comes with a great deal of sadness," Kody shared on Instagram. "We enjoyed many years together and I have a large amount of respect and admiration for her. Although we are moving forward on different paths, we will always remain committed parents."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0I8JQ7_0clAQQPc00
Source: MEGA

Kody and Christine tied the knot in 1994. He married Meri Brown in 1990 and Janelle Brown in 1993. Kody and Meri legally divorced in 2014 so he could marry Robyn and adopt her children.

Kody and Christine share children Asypen, 26, Mykelti, 25, Paedon, 23, Gwendlyn, 20, Ysabel, 18, and Truely, 11.

OK! Magazine

OK! Magazine

