Steve’s stunning dawn view of Stonehenge – a shot he couldn’t take now, because of changes in the regulations. Steve Banner (aka Stevetheroofer, because he runs a roofing company) has been a member of ePHOTOzine for 6 years and has gained quite a following for his aerial images, some of which he’s claimed to have shot from the top of his longest roofing ladder. His drones have proved useful for his work, but that’s not how he got into flying his cameras above the height of a big tripod… I first noticed his pictures taken with a drone a couple of years back, at least. They showed such good use of the high vantage point and sympathetic use of light. Steve and I met up at the Roaches tea room near Leek in Staffordshire to chat about drones and then go out with model Misuzu to do some photography.

PHOTOGRAPHY ・ 8 DAYS AGO