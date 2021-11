After November 4’s episode of Chrisley Knows Best, fans may be wondering- who is Blaire Hanks? Keep reading to find out about this blast from the past and more. In the most recent episode of Chrisley Knows Best, there was a conversation about Blaire Hanks. Since the beginning, fans who have watched the show may remember that Blaire Hanks is the first romantic relationship of Savannah Chrisley’s featured on the show. The couple made their debut back in 2015. After two years, the young couple split up. There is speculation that being in the public eye took a toll on them.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 3 DAYS AGO