Discovery said its third quarter profit tumbled significantly due to higher expenses for its broadcast of the 2021 Summer Olympics and costs associated with its new direct-to-consumer businesses, even as its traditional lines of revenue increased and it added three million more subscribers for its streaming-video operations. The company is slated to take over WarnerMedia, currently owned by AT&T, in a transaction that is expected to be complete by the middle of 2022. The New York owner of the Food Network, Discovery Channel and TLC said net income fell to $156 million, down 48% when compared with $300 million in the year...

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 8 DAYS AGO