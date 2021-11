For those of you possibly thinking you’re suffering from a case of deja vu, yes, it has literally been only a few days since AMD released their last official Radeon Adrenalin graphics card update. In something that will certainly not help their somewhat mixed reputation among the community in regards to their driver releases, however, a new 21.10.4 hotfix driver update has just been launched that, rather ironically, looks to correct a rather notable problem in Guardians of the Galaxy. A title that was, incidentally, supposed to have just received ‘game ready’ optimisations.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 11 DAYS AGO