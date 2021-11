Google Stadia has not exactly become a runaway success in the way that some of its competitors have. Many have taken issue with the device’s cloud service approach, and its launch back in 2019 soon become infamous thanks to a myriad of technical problems. Having said that, the device has received quite a few updates and new games over its run. Some have argued that these additions have made the Stadia a viable alternative to other gaming platforms. As reported by 9to5Google, one such update just recently dropped for Google Stadia, and it comes in the form of free trials for specific games.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 14 DAYS AGO