The Hummus House is nearing an opening for its new location on Bethlehem’s Southside. After announcing the relocation of their much-loved Allentown eatery earlier this year on their Facebook page, the Mediterranean and vegan spot was prepared to close for a couple of weeks starting on Oct. 16 in order to make the move one city over and prepare their new residence at 518 E. Third St.

BETHLEHEM, PA ・ 3 DAYS AGO