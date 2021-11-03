CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brothers Osborne step “into a new era” with their CMA-nominated 'Skeletons'

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne week from today, Brothers Osborne could add to their already impressive collection of CMA trophies, potentially claiming the prestigious Album of the Year award for Skeletons, which celebrated its first birthday last month. The cover shows TJ and John walking through an enormous keyhole — an equally ominous...

Concert review: Brothers Osborne electrifying, revealing at lively Palace show

A fascinating thing happened at the Brothers Osborne concert at the Palace on Saturday night. About halfway through their set, lead singer TJ Osborne addressed the crowd. After acknowledging the challenges of the pandemic, Osborne noted how he used that time to self-reflect and publicly come out as gay last year.
ALBANY, NY
Adele Reveals New Chris Stapleton Duet

Ask and ye shall receive. Adele revealed the 15-song tracklist for the deluxe version of her upcoming studio album “30,” and it includes a Chris Stapleton collaboration. Available Nov. 19, “30” deluxe is exclusive to Target and boasts three bonus tracks: “Wild Wild West,” “Can’t Be Together” and a new version of “Easy on Me” as a duet with Stapleton.
Old Dominion Doesn’t Take CMA Nomination for Granted

Old Dominion has won the Vocal Group of the Year Award from the CMA and ACM several times now. However, that does not mean they take being nominated for granted. “You know, these days when we get a nomination for Vocal Group of the Year, it’s so awesome. I think, you know, back when we first got it, it was a, it was a surprise. And, you know, we had worked really hard and suddenly we found ourselves in this new category and of acceptance in the country music community. And now we’ve won it a few times. And we’re at that point, I feel like that it’s turned into a surprise again, you know. Like now we’re just like, so grateful to have the lives and jobs that we have, and to be operating on the level that we have been able to for so long now. Every time it comes around, it’s just like the first time we’re super surprised and just extra grateful that we have what we have.”
Brothers Osborne bring inclusivity to CMA Awards

Brothers Osborne have a message for fans at this year's CMA Awards: You're not alone and it gets better. They will perform their song “Younger Me," written after lead singer T.J. Osborne came out publicly as gay. Osborne said singing such a meaningful song at the awards show “transcends the awards itself.” (Nov. 8)
Luke Bryan cut his teeth watching CMA Awards performances

Growing up in rural Georgia, Luke Bryan admits that he didn’t often get to see live shows, so watching the annual CMA Awards helped the future superstar learn about the art of performing. “I was from a small town, so I didn’t get to go see many, many concerts. So...
Luke Combs may debut new song at the CMA Awards

Luke Combs is still trying to determine what to perform at the CMA Awards, and he’s calling on fans for their help. On Sunday, Luke took to Twitter to share that he’s toying with different performance ideas, including debuting a new song that fans will be able to access immediately after the show.
T.J. Osborne was unsure whether to take partner to CMA Awards

T.J. Osborne debated not taking his boyfriend to the CMA Awards. The 36-year-old musician - who came out as gay in February - shared a kiss with his partner Abi Ventura when The Brothers Osborne were announced as winners of Vocal Duo of the Year at Wednesday's (10.11.21) ceremony in Nashville, but he admitted he had been unsure whether to invite his partner along as he didn't want to "make anyone uncomfortable".
