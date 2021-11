Marqeta Inc. (MQ) on Wednesday reported a loss of $45.7 million in its third quarter. The Oakland, California-based company said it had a loss of 8 cents per share. The transaction processing services provider posted revenue of $131.5 million in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $120.3 million.

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 21 HOURS AGO