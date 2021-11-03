CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Whitesnake’s David Coverdale says new deluxe ‘Restless Heart’ reissue is “like [an] amazing box of chocolates”

By Syndicated Content
94.3 Jack FM
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhitesnake recently released the latest installment of its deluxe reissue campaign, a four-CD/DVD set focusing on the band’s 1997 studio album, Restless Heart. The Restless Heart: Super Deluxe Edition features newly remixed and remastered versions of the album, various unreleased demos and studio outtakes, and a DVD containing official music videos,...

943jackfm.com

Comments / 0

Related
wcsx.com

David Coverdale Reflects on the Death of Tawny Kitaen

David Coverdale reflected on the death of his ex-wife Tawny Kitaen in a new interview. Kitaen was Coverdale’s second wife, and they were married from February 1989 to April 1991. They famously met when Kitaen starred in a trilogy of videos for Whitesnake in 1987 which included “Still of the Night,” “Is This Love” and “Here I Go Again.”
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Coverdale
Person
Jon Lord
Person
Joel Hoekstra
Person
Derek Sherinian
The Independent

Whitesnake’s David Coverdale: ‘I wrote ‘Here I Go Again’ rat-arsed on white port and 7 Up’

David Coverdale wanted to retire from touring last year, when he was 69. The flamboyant Whitesnake frontman, blessed with the voice of a golden god and the innuendo-laden sense of humour of a naughty schoolboy, has instead been forced by the pandemic to reschedule his band’s last stand until next spring. “It’s unbelievable to me that I’m still working and active at 70,” he tells me, his rich, sonorous tones singing down the line from Hook City, his home studio on the outskirts of Reno, about 20 minutes from Lake Tahoe. “Reno-by-Sea!” he announces theatrically, then, “He wishes!” He’s in...
MUSIC
94.3 Jack FM

ZZ Top’s Billy Gibbons releases blues-rock holiday single, “Jingle Bell Blues”

ZZ Top frontman Billy Gibbons is bringing fans some early holiday cheer with a new single titled “Jingle Bell Blues,” a 12-bar-blues-infused version of the Christmas classic “Jingle Bells.”. The track is available now as a digital download and via streaming services, while a limited-edition seven-inch vinyl single pressed on...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Restless Heart#Reissue#Dvd#Super Deluxe Edition#Abc Audio#Dream Theater#The Super Deluxe#Whitesnake Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Pitchfork

Thundercat Announces The Golden Age of Apocalypse Deluxe Vinyl Reissue

Thundercat’s debut album The Golden Age of Apocalypse is getting a 10th anniversary deluxe vinyl reissue. The expanded new release is out for Record Store Day Black Friday (November 26) via Brainfeeder. The translucent red vinyl comes in a shiny gold sleeve with a Thundercat logo hologram sticker and gold rainbow holofoil detail. It also comes with two bonus tracks “$200 TB” and “Daylight (Reprise).” Find a product shot below.
ROCK MUSIC
metalinjection

KISS Frontman Paul Stanley's Sister: "I Hope [Paul] Goes To Hell"

I'm guessing Paul Stanley won't be getting a Christmas card from his sister, Julia Eisen, this holiday season, as she has lashed out at the KISS frontman after he allegedly never contacted her about the death of their father. Julia called Stanley “an opportunistic, self-serving bastard” and a “scumbag” who “I hope… goes to Hell” as a result.
MUSIC
floodmagazine.com

The Rolling Stones, “Tattoo You” [Super Deluxe Edition]

Because the early-’80s were a messy place in which to exist; because, as Rick James told Dave Chappelle, cocaine was a hell of a drug, just like heroin, and the Jagger-Richards feud was in full flower as the latter was working his way back into the decision-making process long ceded to the former; because its members were scattered—literally and figuratively—but had an album commitment after the one-two power punch of 1978’s Some Girls and 1980’s Emotional Rescue. For all thes reasons, The Rolling Stones’ Tattoo You—then, in 1981, and now, in its 40th anniversary Super Deluxe reissue—comes from a place of distraction.
MUSIC
allmusic.com

Pretenders II [Deluxe Edition]

The Pretenders' debut album was such a powerful, monumental record that its sequel was bound to be a bit of a disappointment, and Pretenders II is. Essentially, this album is an unabashed sequel, offering more of the same sound, attitude, and swagger, including titles that seem like rips on their predecessors and another Ray Davies cover. This gives the record a bit too much of a pat feeling, especially since the band seems to have a lost a bit of momentum -- they don't rock as hard, Chrissie Hynde's songwriting isn't as consistent, James Honeyman-Scott isn't as inventive or clever. These all are disappointments, yet this first incarnation of the Pretenders was a tremendous band, and even if they offer diminished returns, it's still diminished returns on good material, and much of Pretenders II is quite enjoyable. Yes, it's a little slicker and more stylized than its predecessor, and, yes, there's a little bit of filler, yet any album where rockers as tough as "Message of Love" and "The Adultress" are balanced by a pop tune as lovely as "Talk of the Town" is hard to resist. And when you realize that this fantastic band only recorded two albums, you take that second album, warts and all, because the teaming of Hynde and Honeyman-Scott was one of the great pairs, and it's utterly thrilling to hear them together, even when the material isn't quite up to the high standards they set the first time around.
ROCK MUSIC
94.3 Jack FM

Graeme Edge, founding drummer of The Moody Blues, dead at age 80

Founding Moody Blues drummer Graeme Edge died today, according to separate messages posted by his longtime band mates Justin Hayward and John Lodge. He was 80. “It’s a very sad day. Graeme’s sound and personality is present in everything we did together and thankfully that will live on,” Hayward wrote in a message posted on the band’s official website. “When Graeme told me he was retiring I knew that without him it couldn’t be the Moody Blues anymore. And that’s what happened. It’s true to say that he kept the group together throughout all the years, because he loved it.”
MUSIC
Variety

Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak’s ‘Evening With Silk Sonic’ Is a Luscious Blast of ’70s Soul: Album Review

It might have a core of ultra-rich high-calorie cheese, but the throwback song is a very specific and carefully calibrated art form. It must evoke and transcend the era it’s reviving in an affectionate or hilarious fashion (or both); it has to be a great song as well as a nostalgia trip for those who remember, and a vicarious saunter through a previous decade for those who don’t. Equally, the timing has to be right: You don’t want to bring back something that doesn’t feel particularly fresh or relevant at that moment (the standard 20-year nostalgia cycle is a reliable benchmark,...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Yardbarker

The 20 greatest Velvet Underground songs, ranked

There is something achingly beautiful about this instrumental from Lou Reed--the song makes you feel like you're riding off into a cream and gelato sunset, windows down, birds silhouetted in the distance. 2 of 20. Who Loves the Sun. The first single from the smash hit Loaded, Who Loves the...
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy