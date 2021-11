Ask yourself, what is a pedophile? Is a pedophile someone who deserves a slap on the wrist for the serious crimes they've committed? Does your answer change if the pedophile's crime was committed against one of "your" family members? Life is full of choices. We're taught as children that there's good in the world, and then there's bad in the world. As we get older, we truly learn the difference between good and evil. In my opinion, a pedophile is someone who chose evil over good. For this reason, I feel that the punishment handed to them is what they deserve. After all, isn't the pedophile the one who chose to commit the crime? The victim certainly didn't ask to be attacked nor violated in any way.

SUMTER, SC ・ 8 DAYS AGO