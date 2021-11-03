Canelo Alvarez vows to make ‘history’ against Caleb Plant in super middleweight showdown

Canelo Alvarez has vowed to make “history” by defeating Caleb Plant in their super middleweight showdown on Saturday night in Las Vegas.

The Mexican great is putting his WBA, WBC and WBO titles on the line with Plant’s IBF strap also up for grabs at the MGM Grand.

The winner will become the first undisputed champion in the division’s history.

Canelo, who saw off Billy Joe Saunders back in May, was in confident mood as he touched down in Vegas.

"It means a lot to me to win this fight for my legacy," said Canelo. "That's why we are here. He's a good fighter with a lot of skills, but that's nothing new for me.

"Saturday night, I'm going to make history."

Plant himself is undefeated in 17 fights but this, a sixth fight at world title level, is undoubtedly his toughest test yet.

"I've dedicated my life to this sport. I've sacrificed a lot,” he added. “We're happy to be here, but we're not just happy to be here.

"We are here to win those belts and become the first undisputed super middleweight champion of all time."